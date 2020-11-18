Keene State College recorded 12 more positive COVID-19 tests this past week. This represents a significant increase in the college's case totals, although a Keene State spokeswoman noted that the incidence rate for the viral disease remains low.
According to a COVID-19 surveillance monitoring report the college issued Wednesday, nine students and three employees tested positive for the virus between Nov. 11 and 17. This is up from the three positives the college found during the period between Nov. 3 and 10.
"We expected an increase, as case rates are rising around us, and throughout the United States," said Kelly Ricaurte, college spokeswoman, in an email Wednesday afternoon. "The College’s COVID-19 incidence rate is 0.35%, which remains low. We are closely monitoring the changes in our community, the city, and the county and the state."
Keene State tests approximately 3,200 students, faculty and staff per week, according to Ricaurte.
The 12 latest cases were detected last Thursday and Friday, when six people tested positive each day.
The dozen new cases account for more than a third of the total number of positive tests at the college since early September, bringing the total to 31.
Ricaurte said Keene State is still planning to finish the semester as scheduled, with in-person classes ending Nov. 24 and remote-only classes beginning after Thanksgiving break. She commended the college's efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.
"We are proud of the work that our Rapid Response Team has done to ensure that people who have tested positive, and their contacts, are quickly moved to isolation, and quarantine, respectively," she said.