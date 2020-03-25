Keene State College will not be holding an in-person graduation ceremony in May, according to a post on the college's Facebook commencement page.
No replacement plan has been set yet, the post says. Students are working with President Melinda Treadwell and other staff members to decide when and what the ceremony will be, the post notes.
"At this point, all options are being considered, and we will share updates with students as soon as possible," the post says. "Everyone is deeply disappointed that we need to consider other plans for celebrating the Class of 2020."