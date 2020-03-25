Keene State College has postponed its in-person graduation ceremonies to the fall, spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte said Thursday morning.
The commencement, originally slated for May 9, was canceled by Keene State Wednesday amid concerns of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19.
Ricaurte said all the residential campuses of the University System of New Hampshire have decided to have fall ceremonies, with Keene State's scheduled for Oct. 3, during its annual alumni weekend.
"Until then, know that we love our students and are looking forward to celebrating with you," President Melinda Treadwell said in an email. "Thank you, Class of 2020, for sharing your voices with us to support this decision."
This announcement comes less than a week after a petition was launched to postpone the commencement ceremony. As of Wednesday, the petition had more than 2,000 signatures.
Keene State told students earlier this month the remainder of their semester will be completed online after a faculty member tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19.
The faculty member, a Massachusetts resident, was on the Keene State campus when she started to display symptoms and went home, college spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte said previously.