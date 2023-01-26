Say goodbye to the COVID-19 testing center at Keene State. Earlier this month, an email was sent out to the college community regarding COVID-19 protocol for the spring semester. The email revealed that not only would masks be required in classrooms for the first two weeks of the semester (see related story), but that the COVID-19 testing center at 115 Winchester St. would not be open this semester.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.






