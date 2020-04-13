They had one week.
In that time — during the March spring break — every course at Keene State College had to be transformed from an in-person experience to an online one.
“It was grueling,” biology professor Loren Launen said Thursday. “It was just the amount of time required to have absolutely everything there and posted in a way that it was easy for people to find. And ensuring the timing of things worked.”
The move online followed President Melinda Treadwell’s announcement the week leading up to the spring break in mid-March that in-person classes would be suspended until April 6 due to concerns about the novel coronavirus. At that point, the plan was to offer courses remotely during the two weeks after the break. But about a week later, Treadwell announced that remote instruction would continue to the end of the semester, after a faculty member tested positive for the contagious disease.
The shift to remote learning involved rethinking how to deliver course content and do testing effectively online, which Launen said required a substantial amount of time.
Fortunately, she wasn’t starting from scratch, as biology faculty were already posting lectures and some other coursework online, she said.
And though migrating the course content online has worked well, Launen said, she and her biology colleagues have been particularly challenged in trying to administer the lab work remotely.
Some parts of this work, such as analysis, can be done remotely, but other aspects — like the experiments themselves — can’t. And trying to figure out how to deliver an effective lab experience to students remains a work in progress, she said.
Technology already played a major role in the journalism, multimedia and public relations programs, department Chairman Chad Nye said Friday, but with the transition to remote learning, they’ve had to make a few concessions.
Each week, he said, his KSC-TV class now produces a news broadcast without access to a studio or high-end cameras. Instead, students are using their cellphones to take photos and shoot videos, editing and cutting assignments from home and uploading that content to an online drive from which each broadcast is put together, he said.
They’re generating hyper-local stories from their hometowns following a news-bureau model, he explained. As a result, the broadcast that was once focused on the college and surrounding area is now airing reports from places such as Manchester, Massachusetts and New Jersey.
“I have found this to be a really exciting learning process for broadcast journalism,” Nye said. “Our students are doing real-time simultaneously what the professionals have to do to keep the news going.”
Julio Del Sesto, associate professor of journalism, multimedia and public relations, said while the print version of the student newspaper, The Equinox, is on hold for now, students continue to write articles that are published on its website.
“It wasn’t easy, but I think the students made it look easier than it was,” he said, adding that it’s been impressive to see how the publication’s staff has been adapting to the situation with energy and confidence.
“What’s interesting is that they’re covering some of the most important stories of their careers so far and are doing so under the most difficult circumstances they’ve had to deal with,” he noted.
As for other departments, particularly music and art, the transition from in-person to online learning has required significant adjustments.
“This is certainly a time where people are seeking a human connection, and making music is an essential part of connecting with one another,” Sandra Howard, chairwoman of the music department, said. “We’re doing our best to create opportunities virtually to help keep the arts community together.”
For students in ensembles, that has meant rehearsing apart. And this change, along with the groups not working toward a performance in front of an audience in the spring, requires a mental shift, she said.
For example, with the chamber singers, which Howard directs, she, the students and the pianist all meet virtually at the regular class time. But creating the ensemble sound through virtual meeting programs such as Zoom is difficult, she said.
The choir has contended with this issue by having the pianist play the accompaniment for everyone to hear while the students mute their microphones and sing to themselves, she said.
“Otherwise, if they are all singing with their mics on, it would come across as not together,” she explained.
But Howard still needs a way to measure students’ competency with the material, so each week, they submit excerpts of themselves singing the compositions. An advantage to this over live group performance is she is able to hear each student, and as a result, better pinpoint what they do well or need to improve on.
For Emily Lambert, an assistant professor of art and design, the twice-a-week-meetings with her classes through Zoom function not only as a time to teach but also to check in with each other.
“The students are dealing with a lot through this transition,” she said. “Many returning home are returning to responsibilities of care-taking for parents or neighbors’ children, working or running errands for house-bound grandparents or parents.”
Sometimes she and the students will draw during class and then show their works to each other, and she said a few of her friends have agreed to give artist talks to the students. She said she is also trying to alert her students to the many cultural events that are developing as a result of the pandemic. For example, she noted, The Brooklyn Rail, an art journal in Brooklyn, N.Y., is holding daily artist talks online.
“There are a lot of dark corners with this crisis,” she said, “but the possibilities for remote connectivity are pretty inspiring.”