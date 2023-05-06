Days of intermittent rain broke to a blue sky Saturday for Keene State College's commencement ceremony. And Class of 2023 President Abby Cohen led the audience in applause for the graduates’ resiliency through the pandemic.
“This wasn’t the college experience we expected, but each of us has made the best of it,” Cohen said, from the stage on Fiske Quad. “Many things have been uncertain along our time here at Keene State, but the one thing that stayed true was our commitment to working hard in the face of adversity.”
She spoke about the experience of finishing their freshman year online, and said they answered questions about themselves in spite of it all, such as “who are we, what are we going to do with our lives what major are we pursuing?"
“Leaving behind what we’ve known for four years is scary and daunting, but I promise each of us are ready, with bright futures ahead … Four years ago we eagerly wanted to learn, and today we go forth to serve, and do that knowing we left Keene State much better than we found it,” Cohen said.
More than 650 undergraduates and 33 graduate students concluded this chapter of their lives, many celebrating in front of a crowd of smiling friends and family.
These students deserved a moment to close their eyes and breathe in the euphoria of their success, President Melinda Treadwell said.
“You’ve managed rough waters, no doubt. You’ve reached the other side, safely, capably and confidently,” Treadwell said. “You’re brighter and more resilient for having had that experience, and I am truly in awe of your grace and the hope you have shown all of us.”
She left the graduates with words of encouragement and reassured them they will always have a home at Keene State.
“Navigate us well, graduates, lead us sensitively, steer us intently toward that more promising future,” Treadwell said. “That’s my last assignment for you. Have fun, be joyful, be kind and stay humble. I am so immensely proud of all of you.”
The college bestowed the Leo F. Redfern Citizenship Award — the highest non-academic honor an undergraduate can receive — to graduating senior Dominic “Dom” Lynch.
The citizenship award, which is named after a former Keene State president, recognizes those who have shown a commitment to, and engagement with, the college and local community.
Lynch's activities included serving as a volunteer tour guide for the Office of Transitions and Community Living and Admissions, president of Keene State’s a cappella group Chock Full of Notes, as well as a student representative for Keene State on the University System of New Hampshire board of trustees.
“Dom is a student who works tirelessly to support and champion all people, whose leadership embodies the Keene State model of entering to learn and going forward to serve, and who, according to one college leader, made his presence felt from the first day he stepped foot on campus,” Treadwell said.
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster was given an honorary doctor of humane letters degree. She represents New Hampshire's Second Congressional District, and the honorary degree recognizes her work for the past six terms advocating for Granite State children and families.
Julio Del Sesto, professor of journalism, was named the alumni association distinguished teacher. And Dr. Don Caruso, Cheshire Medical Center's president and CEO, received the Granite State Award for his leadership, work through the pandemic and in honor of his upcoming retirement.
Despite the challenges, students were happy and proud of the work they had accomplished, as well as the relationships they had formed.
Alex Orcheski, 27, said he was most proud that he learned how to sew during his time as a sustainable product design and innovation major.
“One of my projects was making a backpack, and that was a challenge and something to overcome, so I was pretty proud of that project,” Orcheski, of Maynard, Mass., said.
Gabrielle Carr, an English major from Salisbury, said she’s looking forward to her job search as she hopes to use the skills her professors taught her.
“They’ve taught me so well in the subject, and they were passionate about their students as well,” Carr, 22, said. “I really did appreciate that in the past four years, and I’m going to miss it.”
