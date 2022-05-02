It’s an old joke — what’s worse than finding a worm in your apple? Finding half a worm. But that’s not to say Keene State Students were entirely thrilled when they reportedly found critters in their food in recent weeks.
Reports of students finding bugs in their meals have been circulating around campus recently and were reported in a Wednesday issue of the student paper, The Equinox.
It’s an unusual circumstance, according to Bonnie Blanchard, the director of dining operations at the college.
“I have been here for 28 years and to my knowledge, I do not remember ever having this happen,” Blanchard said in an interview Friday morning. “... The fact that it happened so many times over the course of a week — it’s really kind of unprecedented here.”
The college was aware of reports that four students had recently found bugs in their meals on campus, Blanchard added in a written statement to The Sentinel on Friday afternoon.
On April 19, one student said she found a ladybug in a salad she bought at the Hoot 'n' Scoot grab-and-go dining facility. The woman requested The Sentinel not use her name because she does not want to damage her relationships with any dining staff.
The student shared a photo of her meal to the Keene State College Class of 2024 Facebook group, saying “I don’t want to bash the workers they are doing the best they can, but this is the third bug in our food this week.”
Another student reportedly found a worm in their soup in recent weeks, according to Blanchard.
In response to the findings, the college switched to a new product supplier, Blanchard said. Additionally, dining services staff are now washing all produce that purports to have arrived pre-washed, she said.
As for the worm — the college reached out to its vendors and learned that the supplier had received similar complaints regarding that product, Blanchard wrote in a statement shared to the Class of 2024 Facebook group. To avoid serving pre-made soups on campus, dining services will instead make homemade soups for the rest of the semester, she said.
The college serves approximately 8,500 meals a week, Blanchard said in the statement. When a student reports a problem with the food, the dining services team launches an investigation. That process includes seeing if any other complaints had been filed regarding the same food item, inspecting the location and rest of the food in question for issues such as discoloration and abnormalities.
In a separate written statement to The Sentinel, Blanchard explained that there are several protocols in place to oversee the quality of food served to Keene State diners. The facilities are regularly inspected by a third-party company, all equipment is cleaned and disinfected at the end of each shift, and all cooks and managers are certified by ServSafe, a food-safety training program administered by the U.S. National Restaurant Association.
The Keene State Dining Services team takes its responsibility to the campus community seriously, Blanchard said. Students living on campus must enroll in a meal plan, according to the Keene State website, and Blanchard said meal plans range from $400 to $2399 per semester.
“We apologize to our guests that were affected by this and are doing everything we can to prevent this from happening again,” she said.