Keene State College reported Wednesday that 16 more students and four additional employees tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
The new cases were detected between March 1 and 7, according to the college's coronavirus dashboard, which is updated weekly.
The latest numbers mark a more than 50 percent drop in cases compared to what Keene State reported last week.
Keene State has now identified 122 COVID-19 cases among students and staff since Jan. 4 — already more than the 78 detected throughout the entire fall semester. The college enrolls roughly 3,200 students and has approximately 700 employees.
Since last week, students have been tested twice weekly for the viral disease, while employees are still tested once per week. The college conducted 4,056 tests last week, it reported Wednesday.
Last week, 42 cases — 40 students and two employees — were reported via the dashboard, which covered the week of Feb. 22-28.
In a March 1 letter to faculty and staff, President Melinda Treadwell said data indicated that the virus was spreading mostly among smaller, off-campus houses and that the college was taking steps including outreach to landlords and quarantining everyone in a house if there was a positive case.
Keene State decided in December to delay the start of its spring semester by three weeks, to Feb. 15, in an effort to avoid resuming during the winter surge in COVID-19 cases.
All students and staff were required to present proof of a negative test result upon arriving to campus, when they were tested again. Anyone who tested positive in the pre-arrival screening needed to complete a two-week isolation period before returning to campus.