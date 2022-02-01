Downtown Keene will be decked out with ice sculptures, campfires and s’mores, a 40-foot snow slide and plenty of competitions and games for the city’s 19th annual Snow and Ice Festival this Saturday.
Stock full of free outdoor activities, this year’s festival will include a strolling circus arts performer, Troy Wunderle, in addition to old favorites like the children’s train and a hot chocolate tour of local businesses, said Mark Rebillard, chair of the Keene Downtown Group.
“We’re trying to bring people out in the dead of winter and inspire and create wonder and community,” Rebillard said. “[It’s] that chance for us all to get outside and get together and support a vibrant downtown.”
The centerpiece of the festival — an ice sculpture competition between eight ice carvers who will work from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — will be spread throughout the city’s downtown, with the sculptures illuminated on pedestals with LED lights.
This year, the sculptors, who include locals as well as visitors from as far as Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and northern New Hampshire, will receive one and a half blocks of ice to work with, or 450 pounds. In years past, only the sculptors have received only one, 300-pound block, said Rebillard, who owns Deep Roots Massage in Keene.
“You can watch those ice sculptures come to life,” he said. “They will shine like Christmas tree bulbs into the evening.” The festival runs until 4 p.m.
Also new this year is a stand from Woodard’s Sugar House that will be serving up sugar on snow and sponsoring a snow sculpture competition between the Keene State College cheerleaders and Barton Associates, an area company.
Downtown stores are joining in as well. Several will compete in a window-dressing competition and 21 will have yeti dolls, constructed by Arts Alive, hidden in their stores. Children who find enough of the yetis will receive a candy prize and several stores are offering their own prizes for finding the yeti, Rebillard said. Soul and Shadow Emporium, for example, will be giving out crystals for finding its yeti, he said.
Other downtown establishments will provide additional entertainment. Elm City Church will have carnival games, popcorn, minigolf, restrooms and warming stations; Good Fortune Jewelry will host Mr. and Mrs. Clause; Chaos & Kindness will have a rock-painting contest; and Princess Elsa from Disney’s "Frozen" will be at Mon Amie Fine Jewelry from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. then Toadstool Bookshop from 1 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rebillard said. Snowman Olaf, also from "Frozen," and a polar bear will also be wandering the festival.
Rebillard said he's overwhelmed by the more than 30 businesses who have sponsored the festival or added to the entertainment.
“What a fantastic community of people willing to support a good time and wanting to celebrate and create something special in the middle of winter for free for everyone to enjoy,” he said.
The festival has been championed for years by people who love Keene and want to do something special for the community and children, Rebillard said, specifically citing Jim Narkiewicz and Denise Meadows, who co-coordinated the event with him.