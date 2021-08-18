The long-awaited overhaul of the Keene Skatepark has finally found a home — its current lot.
The initial plan was to move the 9,800-square-foot skatepark from its location off Gilbo Avenue to a larger space in the city, according to Andy Bohannon, Keene's director of parks, recreation and facilities.
But after more than a decade of looking for the right space and coming up short, Bohannon said the new plan is to rebuild the park where it stands, with construction slated to start in the summer of 2022.
"We've exhausted every place we wanted to go to," he said. "... The current location, it's a good spot, so putting a full-concrete facility in is going to change the tide for that particular user group."
Over the next few months, Bohannon said he will be working with a skatepark company to design the $300,000 project.
As of Tuesday, more than $226,000 of the cost had been raised, mostly from private donors. One big-name donation was for $10,000 from the Tony Hawk Foundation, awarded in April 2019.
The city also contributed $25,000 to the total, according to Bohannon.
The new park — which will be the same size as the current one — will be a poured concrete facility, which Bohannon said is inexpensive to maintain. The current skatepark, made of plywood and metal sheeting and built in 1997, will be torn down.
"It's gonna be totally different from what you see today," he said.
Bohannon added that the updated skatepark will be an outlet for kids to stay active and to build friendships — especially for those who don't participate in other sports.
"These kids lift one another up, and I saw it last summer ... where kids teach each other how to do these skills. It's not a volunteered or paid coach, it's peers teaching peers and watching out for one another," he said.
And even if residents aren't into skateboarding, Bohannon said the project is still a worthy investment because it will add to the city's value.
"It will not be like a baseball stadium by any means, but it is a benefit," he said. "Our trail system and outdoor recreation [are] a huge impact in New Hampshire's economy, and we want to see that continue to grow in the city."
Anyone wanting to make a donation can visit keeneskatepark.com