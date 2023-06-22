20230623-LOC-Skatepark

Previously, work on the new skate park was expected to begin this spring, but the development became tied to grants to fund the demolition of an abandoned building and to improve the property on 160 Water St., where the new skate park will be constructed

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder

Construction of Keene's new skate park on Water Street is now expected to begin next spring, but could bring about a facility with more features than previously proposed, according to Andy Bohannon, parks, recreation and facilities director.

