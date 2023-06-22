Construction of Keene's new skate park on Water Street is now expected to begin next spring, but could bring about a facility with more features than previously proposed, according to Andy Bohannon, parks, recreation and facilities director.
Previously, work on the new concrete facility was expected to begin this spring, but the development became tied to grants to fund the demolition of an abandoned building and to improve the property on 160 Water St., where the new skate park will be constructed, Bohannon explained.
Bohannon is expecting to hear news on if Keene has been approved for an InvestNH municipal demolition grant for $130,000 any day now.
"If we get that money, we can take the building down with that funding source," he said.
Skaters previously used the skate park on Gilbo Avenue, and that property is now owned by Growers Outlet LLC.
Last September, the city exchanged the Gilbo Ave parcel for the one on Water Street and paid $150,000 from unspent funds in the previous year’s city budget, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon told The Sentinel.
Bohannon said Keene was notified earlier this year that it received $225,000 in federal grant money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund that Congress established in 1964. That money, which is expected to be doled out in the fall, has been earmarked for site improvements.
"When we take down the building, there will need to be some kind of parking and benches and other site amenities such as trees," he said.
If Keene does not get the money from InvestNH, then it would need to pull funds from the LWCF grant, leaving less for site amenities.
In addition, if construction on the skate park were to begin now, Keene would likely miss out on the LWCF grant, which it hasn't officially been awarded yet, Bohannon said.
"We would jeopardize losing $225,000, and the city would then have to come up with that," Bohannon said.
"What we're asking from the skate community is patience and gratitude because next spring we'll be pouring concrete and they'll have an amazing place to ride in the summer of 2024."
The Keene Skate Group, which initiated the fundraising effort for the skate park about four years ago, has amassed nearly $250,000, Bohannon said, out of a $300,000 goal.
The group has received some significant donations over the years, including a $10,000 contribution from the Tony Hawk Foundation in 2019. The city donated another $25,000 in October 2021, when the group presented the Council with $200,000 in donation toward the project.
If the city were to secure these desired grants, then there would be enough funds available to help Keene Skate Group raise $300,000, Bohannon said.
Although the revamped skate park's construction is taking longer than originally anticipated, Bohannon said the potential of these grants would improve the park, resulting in a facility that could be appreciated by all Keene residents.
"Things sometimes work slowly, but with this particular project we're going to have something way better than they've ever had," he said. "It's unfortunate it's taking this long, but when working with grants, you have to be patient."
