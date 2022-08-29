Keene has permanently closed the skate park on Gilbo Avenue, at least a month earlier than initially intended ahead of construction on a new Water Street facility,after a vehicle crashed through the fence early Saturday morning, significantly damaging several park features.
"In addition to the vehicle crashing through the fence, significant damage was done to the half pipe, damaging the integrity of that feature, closing the structure permanently," Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon said in a news release from the city Monday afternoon. "The fly box in the middle of the park also received damage as a result of the crash."
Bohannon added that the park was scheduled to close this fall due to the sale of the property to Growers Outlet LLC in exchange for a new location to construct a park at 160 Water St, formerly inhabited by manufacturer Findings Inc. After the crash early Saturday, though, the park is nowclosed until the new facility is built in spring 2023.
No one was injured in the crash, which occurred around 1:45 a.m., according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid, though the vehicle did reportedly roll over.
Keene police responded to the scene for the report of a vehicle driving around the skate park, Lt. Steven Tenney said Monday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found the Subaru Impreza on its side and the driver was still inside.
After the driver, a 32-year-old Brattleboro man, crawled out of the car, he refused medical transport and was arrested on misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and driving while intoxicated, Tenney said.
This story has been updated with additional information from the Keene Police Department.
