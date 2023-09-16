A Keene shooting range brought an appeal recently over the city’s rejection of its request for a charitable tax exemption, according to a document filed in Cheshire County Superior Court.
In its Aug. 30 appeal, the nonprofit Cheshire County Shooting Sports Education Foundation at 10 Ferry Brook Road cited a state statute that says “buildings, lands and personal property of charitable organizations” used by organizations for such purposes are tax exempt.
According to a letter the foundation’s attorney, Michael Lambert, addressed to city officials on April 13 and attached to the appeal, the organization’s “Articles of Agreement” had been updated to state explicitly its charitable purposes.
“CCSSEF provides public facilities and land for individuals to train, practice and hunt on,” Lambert wrote. “Additionally, many police departments, including police officers from the City of Keene, the State of NH Fish and Game Dept, private security companies and Department of Defense contractors take advantage of CCSSEF’s facilities, educational programs and certification programs.”
The letter states that private instructors had been using the facility for their classes but that this had ceased.
“While CCSSEF is still in the process of finalizing its policies in this regard, it is expected that going forward, CCSSEF will treat outside instructors as 1099 contractors or employees, similar to how outside training is handled by other tax-exempt charitable organizations such as the YMCA and visiting nurses associations,” Lambert wrote.
In a June 15 response letter, City Assessor Daniel Langille wrote the organization had not adequately shown that the property qualified for exemption status.
“CCSSEF has not demonstrated that firearms training and safety education constitutes a charitable purpose, as was also noted in the Board of Tax and Land Appeal’s decision upholding the City’s denial of CCSSEF’s 2021 tax-exempt request,” Langille wrote.
“The Assessing Department also identified that CCSSEF’s practices of compensating private contractors, particularly for 2023, are not clearly in line with a charitable purpose,” he added, referencing Lambert’s note about it.
According to the organization’s website, it began as the Ferry Brook Range in 1923, and the board of directors created the foundation in 2010. A document detailing the foundation’s expenses and attached to the appeal said it paid $20,226.59 in Keene property taxes for 2022.
Langille told The Sentinel Thursday he could not comment on the matter because it involved pending litigation. He referred a reporter to two New Hampshire laws dictating charitable exemption status, one that states nonprofit status isn’t sufficient to claim charitable status, and another that says the burden for demonstrating the applicability for tax exemption is on the organization.
Representatives for the foundation did not respond to requests for comment Thursday and Friday, and Lambert did not respond to a phone request for comment Thursday.
