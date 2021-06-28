For the first time since the fall, a Keene State College testing program did not detect the virus that causes COVID-19 in samples of Keene's wastewater collected this month.
And while this doesn't mean the virus is entirely absent from the Elm City, the data do reflect a low level of transmission, according to the professor who helps lead the project.
"We will definitely keep [doing] surveillance twice a week, but for now, we just celebrate," said Jeanelle Boyer, a professor of public health. "It really is great."
The college, in collaboration with the city, has been collecting sewage samples to be tested for COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.
The samples are drawn from two access points in the city’s sewer system — one that captures Keene State’s campus and the surrounding neighborhoods, including downtown, and another that covers the rest of the city, as well as Marlborough.
The samples are then tested by Florida-based Geosyntec Consultants, which has offices throughout New England.
Being able to test Keene’s sewage for the virus, which is shed in fecal matter, allows researchers to predict the potential for increased spread in the community.
Starting this month, Boyer said, COVID-19 in wastewater samples from both locations has either been just above or at the detection limit, meaning the viral levels were too low to measure.
In the samples from June 7, for example, no amount of the virus, officially called SARS-CoV-2, was detected from the downtown Keene site, but it was found — at very low levels — from the other.
It wasn't until June 16 when samples from both sites came back with no virus detected. The last time this occurred was early October, according to Boyer.
By June 24, water from one of the sites again had low levels of the virus, while the other did not.
"It's a composite look of SARS-CoV-2 in our population, and it really supports the case rates that we are seeing," she said.
The highest readings, Boyer said, were from the end of November through the end of January, which correlated with the peak case rates in the region.
COVID-19 cases statewide have been steadily falling for the past two months. New Hampshire is now averaging about 20 new cases per day, down from more than 400 in mid-April. In Cheshire County, there was one known active case as of Monday.
More than 60 percent of New Hampshire's population has been at least partially vaccinated — higher than the 54 percent nationwide, though behind every other state in New England.
Roughly 55 percent of New Hampshire's population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the state health department.
Boyer said Keene State plans to keep sampling wastewater, and hopes that it can soon be tested for the Delta variant, first identified in India.
Starting this spring, the water could be tested for the B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants, first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa, respectively. In May, the B.1.1.7 variant had become the dominant strain detected in Keene's sewage.
Meanwhile, Boyer added that she hopes people continue to get vaccinated to keep numbers low.
"It really has provided us with a huge impact on case rates in the region and throughout the country," she said.