After announcing in its October newsletter that it would host its first-ever haunted house later this month, the Keene Serenity Center won’t be holding one after all.
Executive Director Sam Lake said he was approached by the Keene Fire Department after an article about the center’s plans was published in Tuesday’s Sentinel. The fire department said the facility doesn’t meet the fire codes needed to host the haunted house.
“I never considered it an issue but any plans to change or adjust flow or lighting needs approval from fire,” Lake said in an email. “We cannot make a plan of use because we do not have proper emergency lighting or sprinklers.”
Instead, the center will host an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. that day, which will include a tour of the facility, raffles, kids costume prizes and indoor Halloween activities, according to Todd Schillinger, the center’s community engagement specialist. Trick-or-treating is also welcomed during that time.
The Mechanic Street building will also host a free scary-movie night Oct. 29, with one showing for children and another for adults. As of Friday, the movie titles hadn’t been finalized.
The Keene Serenity Center, which opened in 2013, is a local recovery organization that offers treatment referrals, recovery coaches and support groups. The nonprofit organization serves about 150 people annually.