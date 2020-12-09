The Keene Serenity Center has a new executive director — its third in just under a year.
Samuel Lake, 52, took over the position Nov. 30. His predecessor, Kathy Mota, had held the role since late February, but stepped down last month for undisclosed personal reasons, she said Tuesday. She explained she wasn’t able to devote enough time to the center because of these.
Before Mota, the center was run by Jocelyn Goldblatt, who resigned last December, telling the center’s board of directors she wanted to spend more time with her family. She had been the director since the fall of 2018.
Lake, a Spofford native who now lives in Stoddard, was formerly the assistant plant manager at Whitney Brothers Co., a children’s furniture manufacturer in Keene.
And while he doesn’t have direct experience in recovery work, he said he is in long-term recovery himself and has also been a member of the center’s board of directors for several years.
“I resigned [from the board] to apply for the position, so I have lots of oversight experience,” he said. “… And we’ve had some wonderful directors here, but they were all short-term.”
Additionally, Lake, a founding member of the Serenity Center, said he pushed for the center to open in Keene. “I’ve been involved since the beginning,” he said.
The Keene Serenity Center, which opened in 2013, is a local recovery organization that offers treatment referrals, recovery coaches and support groups. The nonprofit organization at 34 Mechanic St. serves about 150 people annually.
Still new to the position, Lake said he is focused on continuing the center’s current recovery programs, as well as ensuring its values are upheld, such as ending the stigma surrounding substance-use disorder and promoting community engagement.
Long-term, he added, he wants to increase the number of recovery coaches at the center, which has seven currently.
Coaches — who are themselves in recovery — work with others to support their recovery.
“If you have a lot more coaches, it’s easier to fit a peer to a peer, and a lot of recovery coaches only coach one or two at a time,” he said. “... So the more the merrier for that.”
Another focus is making sure area residents know the center is still open, despite the pandemic, he said.
In April, the center temporarily suspended its in-person services in an attempt to keep its patrons and employees safe but reopened its doors in mid-June.
Those who want to use the center’s services are asked to call and make an appointment if possible, to limit the number of people in the building at once.
If someone isn’t comfortable with going to the center, Lake added, there are other options, such as the center’s 24-hour hotline, which connects people with a recovery coach.
Lake said several other recovery centers across the state still aren’t offering in-person services, but the Serenity Center felt strongly about finding a way to do so.
Recovery experts nationwide are worried that the pandemic could be causing a surge in drug misuse and fatal overdoses, as isolation — required to curb the spread of COVID-19 — is known to feed addiction.
“We are forcing ourselves to stay open, even though it takes a lot of effort,” Lake said. “We are cleaning constantly, doing temperature checks, [and] we are monitoring things for cleanliness and safety, so it makes it more difficult. But we think it’s worth it because the recovery community needs contact. We need to talk to each other. One-on-one coaching needs to happen.”