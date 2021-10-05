On most days, the Keene Serenity Center is a welcoming environment, aimed at helping community members with substance-use disorders.
But on Oct. 30, the Mechanic Street building will be full of everything “dark, dreary and scary” for the center’s first haunted house, according to Executive Director Sam Lake.
“We have staff and volunteers that are excited about Halloween,” he explained, “and collectively, they were like, ‘We’ve got a bunch of stuff; we could do this’.”
The details of the free, public haunted house are still in the works, Lake added, but the plan is to cater to families and anyone who really wants a good scare.
The haunted house will be open from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and masks are required while inside, as part of the center’s COVID-19 protocols. Trick-or-treating will also be welcomed during that time.
Additionally, Lake said there will be an area set up during the haunted house for people to ask questions about the center’s work.
The Keene Serenity Center, which opened in 2013, is a local recovery organization that offers treatment referrals, recovery coaches and support groups. The nonprofit organization serves about 150 people annually.
“People can [just] enjoy the event or get more out of it if they want,” Lake said.
The center will also host a free scary-movie night Oct. 29, with one showing for children and another for adults. The selection of movies hasn’t been finalized yet, Lake said.
Kids can stop by the center at 6 p.m. to watch their movie, while the adult scary movie is scheduled for 9 p.m.
And while this is the inaugural year for these activities, Lake said it isn’t the first time the center has celebrated Halloween.
In years past, the center hosted a zombie walk, where employees and members of the public dressed as the post-death creatures and invaded the streets of downtown Keene.
Participation fees for the event — $5 per person — were donated to the center.
“We wanted to do that again, but we didn’t have the energy,” Lake said.
“Maybe next year we will be able to bring this back,” he added in an email. “It was [a lot] of fun and the theme worked well for recovering people. Moving from zombie back to human.”
Even so, Lake said employees are excited for their new Halloween activities and hope to make them a new tradition.
“It’s a nice way for people who aren’t regulars in our center to be able to see what we do,” he said.