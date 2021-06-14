The Keene Sentinel is launching a crowd-funding campaign Tuesday, with the goal of raising $77,000 to bolster its local news and sports reporting.
A portion of those funds would allow The Sentinel to create a new full-time position covering state government in Concord on behalf of Monadnock Region residents.
“Our survey work from last year tells us this region has a great thirst for local information and localized state information,” said Terrence Williams, president and COO of The Sentinel. “That’s why we are hoping to land a reporter for the Statehouse, to be the region’s eyes and ears on all the things that happen in Concord but go unreported or under-reported.”
If the goal is reached, The Sentinel also plans to add a part-time photographer and videographer; increase its budget for paying contributing writers to produce more local news and sports coverage; and invest in text-messaging software to reach readers in new ways.
This year’s drive follows the success of The Sentinel’s crowd-funding campaign in spring 2020, when more than $45,000 was raised. Amid the economic uncertainty of the pandemic, those funds helped the newsroom hire a fourth local reporter, focused on business, housing and the arts. That position had been vacant since March of that year.
The Sentinel has continued to invest in its newsroom, adding a fifth reporter — focused on covering towns outside of Keene, especially municipal government — and a full-time visual journalist this year.
Community support through crowd-funding will enable The Sentinel — locally owned and independent since its founding in 1799 — to do even more, Williams said.
Local newspapers have been struggling for decades, as the Internet and social media have gobbled up ad revenues and corporate consolidation has led to slashed newsroom staffs. More than 2,000 U.S. newspapers have closed since 2004, according to one study. As in many industries, the coronavirus pandemic only worsened the situation.
More and more news organizations are asking their communities to help support their journalism directly, as it has become clear that advertising alone can no longer sustain robust local news operations, Williams said.
“The traditional advertising model for journalism no longer works to provide the depth of coverage communities need and deserve,” Williams said. “It’s certainly a different approach for us, asking for help, but much of what we do helps a community by encouraging active citizenship, voting, taking action, celebrating achievement and making things better.”
The crowd-funding push is part of The Sentinel’s larger strategic plan for long-term sustainability, which also includes an increased reliance on reader revenue from subscriptions. Williams said that investing in The Sentinel’s local news coverage is key in that mission.
“We hope our readers help us get this started and that we’ll find more subscribers as a result,” he said. “Those new subscribers will help sustain this new coverage.”
The Sentinel hopes to invest in Statehouse coverage because the editors see it as an important part of local reporting.
“A core part of our mission is to tell the Monadnock Region’s story,” said Anika Clark, managing editor-local news. “From school funding and infrastructure decisions to important discussions about police accountability, key pieces of this story are shaped at the Statehouse.”
Based in Concord, The Sentinel’s Statehouse reporter would cover state government with a focus on the issues that matter most to the Monadnock Region — a corner of the state that often complains about the capital ignoring it. The reporter would also keep an eye on the activities of local legislators.
The part-time photographer/videographer, meanwhile, would supplement The Sentinel’s full-time visual journalist. This would mean more photos and videos from local events, particularly on weekends.
Increasing the budget for contributing writers — freelancers who live right here in the region — is also meant to expand the coverage that appears in the paper. That includes getting to important events when the staff is stretched too thin; lightening the load of a staff reporter who needs time to burrow into a deeper story; and writing features on local residents and businesses. Part of these funds would go toward boosting coverage of local sports.
Finally, a text-messaging platform, such as GroundSource or Subtext, would give The Sentinel a new way to inform readers about breaking-news events and other important coverage. This is especially important because of the spotty Internet service in much of the region.
Williams acknowledged it is bold for a newspaper to expand its staff in today’s climate, but said it lays the groundwork for a more vital local news organization.
“No doubt, we are going a different way, resisting the temptation to trim costs and embracing the belief that we can produce a stronger news product of more value and worthy of community investment,” he said. “Just as this region takes pride in charting its own course, we’re doing the same.”