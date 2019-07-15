Gerhard Bedding of Keene spends about an hour every morning ballroom dancing around his apartment, typically the English waltz.
“It’s a survival technique,” he told about two dozen Keene Senior Center members Saturday. “I found that coffee in the morning is not enough to get my system going.”
But he also explained how the benefits of dancing are more than physical.
When the music began, and Bedding asked if anyone wanted to try, Linda Piekarski almost jumped from her seat in excitement.
She joined Bedding and followed his lead. For the first few measures Piekarski stumbled, and he stepped on the edge of her flip flops a couple of times. But she quickly picked up the rhythm and soon swayed with relative ease along the floor.
Bedding twirled her once without warning, slowly, and she giggled nervously as she turned.
Piekarski, a Keene resident, told The Sentinel afterward that she took lessons as a child.
“And I thought, ‘Yeah it feels good to dance.’ So I wanted to see if maybe it still felt good, you know, old as I am,” she said, laughing.
Piekarski has low vision, a condition that can’t be corrected by conventional methods, so music is especially meaningful, she said. With her service dog Rosie by her side, Piekarski felt confident she could try the waltz.
“It started to come back, and he felt confident enough with me to let me do a turn,” she said. “… It really was fun, by the way.”
Jean Correia of Sullivan said she’s been a member of the Keene Senior Center for a year and hadn’t attended any events, but she knows Bedding personally and thought Saturday presented a great opportunity.
She didn’t volunteer to dance, but Bedding invited her to try, and she tentatively agreed, laughing the whole time as she followed the box step meant to help beginners. After tripping a few times, Correia found the pattern.
“There was definitely some hesitancy, but I felt safe with Gerhard,” she said later.
Aside from a few lessons as a child, Correia hasn’t dabbled much in dance, but she’s had an interest in learning more since another attendee at the event, Karin Altmayer, showed her the box step at Bedding’s birthday party.
Altmayer and her husband, Hilliare Wilder, waltzed skillfully around the room Saturday while Bedding showed a few newcomers the steps.
Both are lifelong dancers. Altmayer grew up in Finland, where “music and dancing has always been very popular and is a way of life.” Her favorite dance is the tango, she said excitedly; Wilder started as a New England contra dancer and added ballroom to his repertoire as well, learning at the Grand Monadnock Ballroom in North Swanzey.
Before inviting attendees to try the waltz, Bedding spoke at length about his personal connection to music, from enrolling in dance school when he was 12 to remembering the German soldiers sing as they marched past his home. Bedding lived in the Netherlands under Nazi occupation from 1940 to 1945, most of which he explained didn’t feel far from normal.
But everything changed after D-Day, when the northern part of the country was cut off from food and electricity and plunged into the Dutch famine, known as Hongerwinter in the Netherlands. Thousands died of starvation and malnutrition-related problems. Bedding recalled neighbors riding bicycles out to the rural areas to beg farmers for food and tearing planks off abandoned buildings for firewood.
Comprehending the severity of the tragedy they had endured is critical to understanding the joy they experienced after being liberated, Bedding said, and the people expressed their euphoria by dancing in the streets.
“Music,” he said, “dissolves boundaries and reminds us that we are all human beings that can work together.”