Interior upgrades to the Keene Senior Center are nearly complete, its executive director said this week, as part of long-awaited building improvements.
Launched in January, the project is aimed at making the center more accessible and providing the extra space that has become even more important amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The facility has been closed since March 2020 because of the virus. Last month, the thrift store reopened, and on Aug. 2, the senior center will fully reopen for its members, according to Executive Director Mary Jensen.
“We’re very excited to reopen and to have our members see the changes,” she said.
The Keene Senior Center is a private nonprofit organization that offers a variety of activities and events to community members 50 and older. It serves about 400 people annually, then-Executive Director Cameron Tease said in January.
This is the first big improvement project the building at 70 Court St. — which dates back to the 1840s — has had since the ‘90s, Tease said previously.
In addition to the interior, the building’s exterior will also be updated, with the total cost projected at $150,000. As of Wednesday, Jensen said the center had raised just over $112,000 through grants and donations.
That figure includes $1,815 that’s been raised on the project’s GoFundMe page.
Interior improvements that have already been completed include moving the reception area from the back of the building to the front to increase space in the multi-purpose room — where a majority of the activities are held — by 60 percent.
An enclosed hallway was also created from the new reception area to the rear of the building, allowing members to enter the multi-purpose room without having to walk through the center’s library.
Deteriorated flooring was also replaced in front of the restrooms and inside the men’s bathroom.
“Now we are just putting up odds and ends,” Jensen said.
As for exterior improvements, a new ramp will be built at the front of the center; the only ramp now is in the back. The center’s stairs and front porch will also be rebuilt to meet current safety standards, and the front door will be replaced to accommodate wheelchairs.
Jensen said the center hopes to complete at least the ramps this fall.
To donate, people can either call the center directly at 352-5037 or head to the GoFundMe page, listed under “Keene Senior Center Building Improvement Project.”