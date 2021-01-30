The Keene Senior Center is raising money for a long-awaited building improvement project, aimed at making it more accessible and providing the extra space that has become even more important amid the pandemic.
The facility has been closed since March because of COVID-19, according to Executive Director Cameron Tease, to keep staff and members safe.
“We know that our members are anxious to get back,” he said. “One of the main goals of the senior center was to address social isolation, and that has been compounded by COVID-19, so the members seeing this building project hope that [it’s] a light at the end of the tunnel.”
With an aim to reopen by summer — depending on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine and the area’s case numbers — Tease said he’d like the center to be updated before then to provide ample room for social distancing, and improve the building overall.
The Keene Senior Center, a building at 70 Court St. that dates back to the 1840s, serves about 400 people annually, Tease said.
This will be the building’s first big improvement project since the ‘90s, he added.
The plan is to update the building’s interior and exterior, with the total cost projected at $150,000. As of Friday morning, Tease said the center had raised $43,000 — a $20,000 grant from the Keene-based Kingsbury Fund and the rest through member donations.
A GoFundMe campaign was struggling to get off the ground as of Friday, having raised nothing toward its $5,000 goal.
The money already raised will likely be used to start the interior project this winter, according to Tease.
These improvements will include moving the reception area from the back of the building to the front, which would increase the space in the building’s multi-purpose room, where a majority of the activities are held, by 60 percent.
An enclosed hallway will also be created from the new reception area to the rear of the building, allowing members to enter the multi-purpose room without having to walk through the building’s library.
Deteriorated flooring will also be replaced, Tease said, in front of the restrooms and inside the men’s bathroom.
As for exterior improvements, a new ramp will be built at the front of the center; the only ramp now is in the back. The center’s stairs and front porch will also be rebuilt to meet current safety standards, and the front door will be replaced to accommodate wheelchairs.
To donate, Tease said people can either call him directly at 352-5037 or head to the center’s GoFundMe page, listed under “Keene Senior Center Building Improvement Project.”