The Keene Senior Center has appointed its new executive director, shortly after its current one announced his retirement.
Mary Jensen — who's volunteered at the center since 2019 and was chosen for the post by its board of directors — will succeed Cameron Tease, who has led the center for four years.
"I could not be more pleased that Mary will be The Senior Center’s next Executive Director," Tease said in an email. "... I am very confident that Mary will boldly build on The Senior Center’s rich history and legacy and lead us to reach more of the growing numbers of older adults who still have much to give."
Tease told The Sentinel earlier this month he was retiring to spend more time with his family. His health is also a factor, Tease added, since he'd just started treatment for multiple myeloma when he first joined the center.
Jensen's first day as executive director will be May 17, with Tease staying on to help her with the transition until June 1, according to a letter to senior center members Wednesday announcing her hiring. Tease, who still plans to volunteer in his retirement, will become a part-time staffer until his last day on June 11.
The senior center, at 70 Court St., is a private nonprofit organization that offers a variety of activities and events to community members 50 and older. It serves 400 people annually, according to Tease.
Before accepting the new position, Jensen, 57, of West Chesterfield, served as project manager for the Jonathan Daniels Center for Social Responsibility in Keene, the letter says. She also was the sustainability director at Keene State College, where she helped develop and integrate sustainability-related practices into the college's campus and programs.
Jensen previously worked at the Keene Recycling Center and The Sentinel.
Additionally, the letter says she is a board member of the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition and volunteers at Maplewood Nursing Home.