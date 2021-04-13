After four years as its executive director, Cameron Tease will retire in June from the Keene Senior Center.
Tease, 73, retired from the business sector about six years ago to finish out his career with nonprofits. After a stint as resource development director with the Monadnock United Way, he joined the Keene Senior Center in June 2017, succeeding former director Pegg Monahan.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic postponed some of the projects he'd hoped to complete before retiring, Tease said it's still the right time for him to step down. Members were informed of his plans in the center's April newsletter.
"I'm at the age where I want to spend more time with my family," Tease, of Keene, told The Sentinel on Tuesday.
He said his health was also a factor in his decision.
When he joined the center, he had just started treatments for multiple myeloma — when cancerous plasma cells accumulate in the bone marrow and crowd out healthy blood cells. In 2018, he had a stem cell transplant, and has continued with chemotherapy since.
"I told the Board when I was hired that I would like to work for 1-2 years and it has been 4 [so] I am grateful for that!" he said in an email.
His replacement hasn't been chosen yet, but he said the search committee has narrowed it down to two candidates. His last day is slated for June 11, though he plans to still volunteer.
"He will be greatly missed by everyone at the Senior Center," Board President Mike Forrest said in an email. "He is really the [glue] that has held the Senior Center both during Covid and prior to Covid."
The senior center, at 70 Court St., is a private nonprofit organization that offers a variety of activities and events to community members 50 and older. It serves 400 people annually, according to Tease.
But the facility has been closed to in-person activities since March 2020 to keep its staff and members safe. Tease said the organization has compensated with Zoom classes, more detailed weekly emails to members and him manning the phones to answer any questions people may have, "whether it's questions on tax preparation or getting vaccinated."
Still, the pandemic significantly altered the center's operations.
"The closing from the pandemic threw a monkey wrench into a lot of the strategic things that I was part of and proud of and wanted to be perpetuated for the future," Tease said.
One of the latest projects aimed to open satellite locations for members who live outside Keene to access the center's services more easily, as transportation is an obstacle for many of them, according to Tease. The center was just about ready to launch one at the E.L.M.M. Community Center in Winchester, he said, before the pandemic hit.
"The COVID-19 closing back in March, you know, nobody knew how long it was going to go, so I still had visions of getting back open again," Tease said, noting he hopes that'll happen by early fall.
But once the center can reopen, he said, the groundwork for these projects has been laid, so staff should be able to get the ball rolling again.
Among the things on the senior center's horizon is a major building improvement project, with construction slated to begin this winter.
The center's building hasn't been updated since the '90s, Tease told The Sentinel in January. The goal of the $150,000 project is to make the building more accessible and provide the extra space that has become even more important amid the pandemic.
As for his retirement plans, Tease — who plans to continue living in Keene — said he'll focus on spending his time with loved ones across the country.
"I have a daughter and granddaughter in California, my brother is in Denver, my sister and her family are in North Carolina, and I want to see friends as well," he said. "I want to have time in my life to do that important stuff while I'm still healthy."