State Sen. Jay V. Kahn of Keene said a bill he sponsored targeting New Hampshire’s mental-health workforce shortage should help break the logjam of providers stuck waiting during the licensing process.
Senate Bill 80, which will take effect in two months, was signed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu last Friday.
Kahn, a Democrat whose district covers much of Cheshire County, said SB 80 will expedite the licensing process to fill positions more quickly, particularly for already credentialed practitioners coming from out of state.
The bill will add two more people to the seven-member Board of Mental Health Practice, which Kahn said will help address the shortage by giving the board more resources. The board’s duties include certifying those going into psychology professions such as social work and family therapy.
State Rep. Joe Schapiro, D-Keene, said the bill seemed unlikely to pass at first, but Kahn’s efforts formed a coalition that took it over the finish line when it passed both chambers in June.
Schapiro, a recently retired clinical social worker, said the workforce shortage is due to mental health jobs having low salaries despite requiring a costly education. While SB 80 does not provide any additional funding or debt relief for these workers, he said the licensing reforms are an important step.
“It’s not enough, but it’s certainly a start,” Schapiro said.
Kahn noted that the long waits facing those in the licensing process required immediate attention as one of the top concerns he’s heard from mental health providers in Cheshire County.
“And as I worked on that, allies came forth from Manchester and Rochester and Portsmouth, all of whom were experiencing difficulties in the hiring and licensing processes,” Kahn said.
In 2016, Cheshire Medical Center closed its inpatient mental health unit, with officials citing an inability to hire enough psychiatrists.
SB 80 also grandfathers in many out-of-state certifications, makes New Hampshire licensees eligible for insurance licensing right away, and requires action from the board within 15 days of an application.
State Sen. Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard, said she was proud to vote for the bill, and was glad Sununu signed it.
“We’ve been talking about a work shortage for a long time,” Ward, a retired nurse said. “I can’t imagine it would be a partisan issue.”
Schapiro said another positive step came with Senate Bill 115, which Sununu also signed Friday. That bill will create a commission to study the “business environment” for mental health care in the Granite State.
Most importantly, Schapiro said, is how that commission will approach the compensation rates by private insurers, some of whom pay providers less than Medicaid for certain services.
Going forward, Schapiro stressed that the Board of Mental Health Practice — whose members are all volunteers helped by a staffer — will need oversight to ensure that jobs are being filled quickly by qualified professionals.
Kahn said he is optimistic that Granite Staters will see some immediate benefits from SB 80 kicking in.
“Hopefully, we’ve also given more tools and flexibility to the Board of Mental Health [Practice] to accelerate their process of licensing.”