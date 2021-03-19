The executive director of Cheshire TV is asking for a public hearing after the city informed the organization that it wishes to end its contract with the public-access station.
Executive Director David Kirkpatrick told The Sentinel that the organization received a letter from the city saying its contract would be terminated.
In a letter that was included in this week's council agenda packet, Kirkpatrick said he feels councilors and city staff do not have "all of the relevant information" and that he wants the public to have a chance to weigh in on the matter. He called the decision to end the contract a "drastic action" and said he feels there are alternative ways to address any problems between the city and Cheshire TV.
Cheshire TV serves the communities of Keene and Swanzey. Keene contributes $15,150 to the station each month.
The city's letter follows months of disagreement between members of the board of directors and some of the nonprofit organization's membership, which ousted several of those board members at a meeting earlier this year. Cheshire TV membership is made up of people who have shows on the station and other community stakeholders.
The town of Swanzey told CTV in January, shortly after the board members were voted out, that it would be ending its financial support for the station. The monthly amount from Swanzey fluctuated, according to Town Administrator Michael Branley, but was typically in the vicinity of $3,800.
On Thursday, Keene Mayor George Hansel referred Kirkpatrick's request to city staff. City Manager Elizabeth Dragon could not immediately be reached for comment on the city's reasons for wanting to end the contract.