The city of Keene is looking for volunteers in all five wards to assist with this year’s presidential primary on Feb. 11.
People are needed for the following jobs, according to the city clerk’s office: voter-registration assistants, to help people register to vote on primary day; greeters at the polls; and post-election-closeout helpers to help with voter-participation audits.
People do not need to be Keene residents to serve as greeters or to help with post-election closeout but do need to live in the Elm City to be voter-registration assistants, according to an email from the clerk’s office.
Volunteers can sign up at https://ci.keene.nh.us/election-volunteer-form or can call the clerk’s office at 352-0133.