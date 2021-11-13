Keene officials considering whether to create a new public access television station are asking for feedback on how to spend funds that previously went to Cheshire TV, which went off the air earlier this year.
Some of that funding — generated via a 3.5 percent fee on cable subscribers — has been used to broadcast city meetings on channel 1302 and the city’s website since CTV went dark in May, Assistant City Manager and IT Director Rebecca Landry said last month.
In a new online survey, Keene is asking residents how often they watch public access programming and whether they would support using the funds to stream it online. The brief survey, which closes Nov. 30, is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/6CWHVJF.
Keene has been without a public access station since Cheshire TV stopped broadcasting after the city’s decision to terminate its contract with that organization due to concerns about its leadership.
In a presentation to the city council Oct. 21, however, Landry said officials recommend that Keene work with local public schools to produce governmental and educational television programming. She told The Sentinel after her presentation that several members of the public have also shown interest in producing their own content.
Keene’s contract with the cable provider Spectrum yielded $206,000 in fiscal year 2020, Landry told the council. There are no restrictions on how that money can be spent, she said, with some communities putting it toward public access programming and others incorporating it into their general fund.
At the Oct. 21 meeting, Councilor At-Large Bettina Chadbourne requested that the city solicit public input on the matter, since residents pay the fees that generate those funds.