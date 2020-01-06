Keene Boy Scout Troop 18 is holding its annual Christmas tree pickup during the next two Saturdays.
People who live in Keene and Surry can have their trees removed for free on Saturday, Jan. 11, or Saturday, Jan. 18, both from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The National Fire Protection Association urges people to take Christmas trees out of their homes soon after the holiday season because of the fire danger they pose. Between 2013 and 2017, fire departments in the United States responded to an average of 160 home fire per year originating with Christmas trees, the organization states on its website.
“Christmas trees are combustible items that become increasingly flammable as they continue to dry out,” Lorraine Carli, the association's vice president of outreach and advocacy, said in a news release. “The longer you keep one in your home, the more of a fire hazard it becomes.”
Keene and Surry residents who wish to schedule a pickup can email troop18treepickup@gmail.com or message Troop 18 Keene on Facebook, including their address and which of the two Saturdays works best.