Kindergartners and 1st-graders in the Keene School District will be able to return to in-person classes four days a week beginning March 18, school officials announced Friday.
In a letter to parents, the principals of Franklin, Fuller, Symonds and Wheelock elementary schools wrote that families will still have the option for their children to learn fully remotely.
After learning remotely from Nov. 30 to Feb. 1 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the region, Keene students currently participating in the district's hybrid model come to school two days a week, and learn remotely the other three days.
"We are intentionally starting with our youngest students first because they have demonstrated the most difficulty with remote instruction due to their limited technology experience," the principals wrote.
Under the new hybrid model set to take effect in March, kindergartners and 1st-graders will be in school every day except Wednesday, when they will learn remotely.
The district has not begun discussing if or when older students might be able to have more in-person classes, according to Robert Malay, superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, which covers Keene and six nearby towns.
"We’re not prepared to have that conversation yet," Malay said Friday. He added, though, that district administrators could discuss additional on-site days for older students after the elementary schools get their youngest students back in school four days a week.
In the meantime, elementary school staff are working to set up classrooms and other spaces for students to maintain six feet of distance when they return to additional in-person classes.
"Although we understand that this change may initially be disruptive for some students, it is our strong belief that it is very important to expand the days our Kindergarten and First Grade students are back in school," the elementary school principals wrote. "This plan will provide and maintain a safe environment for our youngest children to return to school four days per week during this Pandemic."
School leaders plan to share more details with families the first week of March, after Keene's February break next week. Administrators will confirm the date for bringing kindergartners and 1st-graders back for more in-person instruction by March 5, according to the letter.
All of the other SAU 29 districts are offering at least some in-person instruction, Malay said. Students in Marlborough are attending in-person classes five days a week, while Nelson and Westmoreland schools have students in class four days a week.
Perkins Academy in Marlow is taking a phased approach to bringing more students back to classes four days a week, a process that is slated to be complete by mid to late March, Malay said. Chesterfield Elementary is currently operating on a hybrid model with students in-person two days a week, but plans to move to four days of on-site instruction after next week's break. And the Harrisville School District remains in a hybrid model that has students in school two days a week, Malay said.