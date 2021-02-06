After 26 minutes and no public discussion at the Keene School District's annual deliberative session Saturday morning, voters moved the district's entire warrant, including a $69.2 million budget proposal, to March's elections unchanged.
The meeting drew 45 voters, out of about 19,000 registered voters in the city, to the Keene High School auditorium, where seating was arranged to ensure social distancing. No one in the audience commented on or moved to amend any of the warrant articles.
The biggest-ticket item on this year's warrant is the district’s $69,155,390 budget proposal, which is a 0.005 percent increase over the current year’s operating budget.
"This budget is only going up $3,476 over last year," Kris Roberts, chairman of the Keene Board of Education's finance committee, said Saturday. "So, basically this is really a flat-line budget. Really, after you take salary increases, it’s actually a decrease in the budget."
However, if voters approve the budget and two staff contracts, school-related property taxes in the city would increase 6.08 percent, or $226.20 on a house assessed at $200,000. Roberts said the increase in the tax rate, which the district had been able to avoid over the past two years, is due to the loss of $2,245,008 in state adequacy funding.
"And so, unfortunately, this year and moving forward, we have to make up that shortfall," Roberts said.
If voters reject the proposal in March, a default budget of $68,930,190 would take effect.
Roberts noted that the school board already trimmed $1,339,876 from district administrators' initial budget request in January. As a result, he said, the tax increases that will occur if the budget passes will be the result of the $2.2 million decrease in state funding, and increases in mandatory expenses, like the district's contributions to the N.H. Retirement System.
"The biggest increase in this budget is the state of New Hampshire mandatory retirement increases: $844,904," Roberts said. Ten years ago, the state paid a percentage of the contributions, he said, but "in an attempt to balance its budget, [New Hampshire] decided it was not going to pay any of the retirement costs, and so the school districts and municipalities had to make up that difference."
Along with the proposed operating budget, voters also will consider four-year contract proposals with two labor unions: the Keene Association of Principals and Supervisors and the Keene Paraprofessionals Association. The Keene Board of Education and bargaining units have already ratified the two contracts on this year’s warrant.
The Keene Association of Principals and Supervisors represents 23 people in management and leadership positions within the district. The estimated costs for pay and benefit increases in the first year of the contract are $62,468, with a four-year total estimated increase of $668,521.
The Keene Paraprofessionals Association represents 55 full-time and 31 part-time district employees. The estimated costs for pay and benefit increases in the first year of the contract are $61,415, with a four-year total estimated increase of $634,291.
This year’s warrant also includes two articles asking voters whether to authorize the district to hold a special meeting to approve any revised collective-bargaining agreements if they reject either or both of the contracts at the polls.
The final article, which is included every year, asks voters whether to authorize the school board to purchase or lease land and buildings adjacent to existing district facilities.
"If it’s a small purchase, and the business office can find funds within the existing budget, then it does authorize the school district to go ahead and make a small purchase," Keene Board of Education Chairman George Downing said. "If funds need to be appropriated in any way, that still has to be brought before the voting public."
District residents will vote on the warrant articles at the polls March 9, when six of the nine seats on the Keene Board of Education will also be up for election. All wards will vote at the Keene Recreation Center at 312 Washington St. For information on requesting an absentee ballot, call 357-9002 extension 223. Budget documents and other information can be found at https://bit.ly/36QH1RJ.