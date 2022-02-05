Keene School District voters made quick work of a four-article warrant at Saturday morning's deliberative session, advancing three articles to elections in March without amendment.
The fourth article had been misprinted in a notice to voters, so it was dropped at the recommendation the Keene Board of Education and the district's attorney.
For the rest of the warrant, the roughly 30 voters gathered in the Keene High School auditorium approved three articles — including a $71.1 million operating budget proposal — by unanimous voice vote. Discussion and questions centered on the school district’s compensation of teachers and whether it could be increased to retain staff.
“We want to draw a fine balance between the quality of education, the best quality of education that we can provide our students, while taking into fact the amount of money the community can afford to achieve that,” said Kris Roberts, the chairman of the Keene Board of Education’s finance committee.
The $71,055,903 proposed budget represents an approximately 2.7 percent increase over the 2021-2022 budget. The $1.8 million difference is largely driven by the cost of health insurance premiums, which are up about 15 percent over the current year, according to district officials.
Among other priorities, the proposal includes funds to hire a second English language teacher to work with students who don’t speak English as a first language, the restoration of the elementary renovations budget (which was trimmed from the current year's budget ahead of last year's deliberative session), and $25,000 for professional development to address the mental health and welfare of staff.
The district’s proposal would increase school-related property taxes in the city by about 4.2 percent, or $65.90 on a house valued at $100,000, according to district officials. The district’s default budget of $70,312,702 would be implemented if voters reject the proposed operating budget.
Although Keene's warrant does not include any employment contracts this year, several residents said they were concerned about staff salaries and attrition.
“I am concerned that teachers are quitting and I wonder if we shouldn’t give them a raise,” said Keene resident Marie Duggan. She asked whether the district had considered raises while constructing the budget.
Roberts replied that increases and bonuses for teachers are governed by a contract negotiated through collective bargaining agreements with the teachers union. Contracts were not up for negotiation with this proposal but will be ahead of next year’s budget.
Salaries and benefits make up a majority of the proposed budget, and increased 15.1 percent from the current budget, with personnel receiving raises in line with existing contracts, according to district officials.
Keene resident Misty Martinez-Bohannon, who also voiced concern about staff retention and pay, said, “our teachers are stretched to the max.” She said the school nurse position is vacant in the high school and several teachers have quit recently.
“Our teachers, our staff, our support staff and our nurses need help,” Martinez-Bohannon said.
Tim Ruehr, the district’s chief financial officer, said the proposed budget includes a new counselor position at the high school as well as additional staff in various other locations across the district.
“We asked every building administrator as well as some of the central office administrators if enough has been built into this budget to address not just the staff morale but the overall morale in the district, to address the social issues we are facing across all of our schools,” Ruehr said. In addition to vandalism, Keene High School has been navigating behavioral concerns in recent months, including fighting.
Duggan also asked questions about Article 2, which asks voters to approve putting $450,000 from the previous year’s surplus into the maintenance reserve fund.
Asking about the district’s plans for maintenance, Duggan said her daughter, a student at Keene High, has brought homes stories about buckets in school hallways used to collect rainwater and flooding in the basement resulting in electrical issues that closed the school building for several days last year. She also asked about improving airflow at the schools due to the pandemic.
Roberts noted that Keene High is an old building that was last upgraded in 2000. The maintenance reserve fund allows the district to fix problems that may pop up suddenly, such as when a couple years ago the boiler system broke and needed to be repaired, he said.
Ruehr said the district did not have to tap into the reserve fund to do repairs related to the problems that Duggan noted since the current budget already has appropriations for those repairs.
All of the electrical equipment was replaced after the basement flooded using $250,000 that is part of the current budget, the CFO said, adding that the roof leaks were due to vandalism. The school has spent $1.75 million on HVAC systems this year to ensure there is safe, filtered air throughout the building, he said.
“We do have significant challenges,” Rouke said. “Money and board support have not been the issue.”
George Downing, the school board chairman, noted that a lot of the maintenance funds came from federal COVID-19 relief grants and insurance money rather than from the operating budget.
Article 3, the final warrant article advanced at the deliberative session, asks voters to approve $150,000 from the surplus of the current budget to go to a special education trust fund. The trust fund is dedicated to unanticipated special education costs such as out of district placements, which can be quite expensive, Roberts said.
In the notice of the warrant sent to voters, a misprint led to Article 4 duplicating the text of Article 3. To avoid potential legal issues related to the misprint, the article, which would have authorized the district to purchase land adjacent its existing property should such land become available, was dropped by unanimous voice vote. The article is traditionally included on the warrant annually but has not been used in more than a decade, so the education board said it is not a problem to remove it from the warrant.
District residents will vote on the warrant articles at the polls March 8, when three of the nine seats on the Keene Board of Education will also be up for election. All wards will vote at the Keene Recreation Center at 312 Washington St. Budget documents and other information can be found at https://bit.ly/3GBqosw.