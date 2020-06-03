A Keene School District official has been named to a coalition to advise Emmett Soldati’s campaign for Executive Council and represent the voices of New Hampshire’s LGBTQ+ community.
Peter Starkey is one of nearly 30 members of Soldati’s LGBTQ+ Coalition, which comprises community leaders, activists and performers from across the state.
Soldati, a Somersworth resident who runs the Teatotaller bakery and café in the city, is seeking the Democratic nomination to represent the Executive Council’s second district. The district, which includes Keene and a slew of other area communities, is currently represented by Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, who is running for governor.
Starkey serves as co-chair of the Keene Coalition of Soldati’s campaign, along with Elizabeth Mullen.
He is a member of the Keene Board of Education and executive director of Monadnock Peer Support.
The announcement of the LGBTQ+ Coalition followed a Pride Town Hall meeting that Soldati held virtually via the teleconferencing app Zoom on Monday. June is Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.
The meeting started with a moment of silence in recognition of protests being held around the world calling for justice for George Floyd, a black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25. The white officer who pinned him down while pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck has been charged with third-degree murder.
New Hampshire’s primary election will be held in September, followed by the general election in November. Soldati will be challenged in the Democratic primary by N.H. Rep. Craig Thompson of Harrisville; Leah Plunkett, associate dean for administration at the University of New Hampshire’s Franklin Pierce School of Law; Jay Surdukowski, a Concord attorney; and Cinde Warmington, a partner at the Shaheen and Gordon law firm.