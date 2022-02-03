At Saturday’s deliberative session, Keene voters will have a chance to discuss and amend the school district’s warrant, which includes a $71.1 million operating budget.
The session is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the Keene High School Auditorium and will be live-streamed on the district website, but people who want to amend and vote on warrant articles must attend in person.
At a Jan. 18 public hearing, the Keene Board of Education voted to approve the budget without changes. As it stands currently, the $71,055,903 proposed budget represents an approximately 2.7 percent increase over the 2021-2022 budget. The $1.8 million difference is largely driven by the cost of insurance premiums, which are up about 15 percent, according to district officials.
Among other initiatives, the budget also includes funds to hire a second English language teacher to work with students who don’t speak English as a first language, the restoration of the elementary renovations budget (which was trimmed from last the current budget ahead of last year’s public hearing), and $25,000 for professional development that would address the mental health and welfare of staff who have been navigating a difficult few years.
The district’s proposal would increase school property taxes in the city by about 4.2 percent, or $65.90 on a house valued at $100,000.
The board also voted to approve two warrant articles at the Jan. 18 meeting, which included appropriating $450,000 to the School Building Maintenance Fund and $150,000 to the Special Education Trust Fund, with both sums to be taken from any unexpended fund balance at the end of the fiscal year.
Keene residents will vote the articles up or down at the polls in March. If the proposed operating budget is rejected, the district’s $70,312,702 default budget would be implemented.
Elections will be held Tuesday, March 8. In addition to the budget and warrant articles, three of the school board’s nine seats will be on the ballot.
