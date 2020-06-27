The Keene School District will welcome three new administrators on July 1, the same day two current staff members will take on new administrative roles.
Linda Morehouse, who currently works as the adult education coordinator for Keene Community Education, will take over as that organization’s interim director, according to a news release Thursday from N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, which includes Keene.
Morehouse has been with Keene Community Education since 2018, and will replace Jan Barry, who is retiring.
Samantha Belcourt will become the new director of the Cheshire Career Center, succeeding departing director Michael Burnett, who has been with the center since 2018. Belcourt comes to Keene from her current role as the career and technical education coordinator for continuing education at Nashua Community College.
Rachael Summe-Leonard will move from her role as assistant principal at Keene High School to become the school’s dean of students. She began her career as a social studies teacher at Keene High in 1991, and became assistant principal in 2007.
Brett Gottheimer will take over for Summe-Leonard as assistant principal. He is currently the assistant principal at Rundlett Middle School in Concord, and his previous experience includes serving as dean of teaching and learning at Center Woods Upper Elementary School and Weare Middle School in Weare.
Michael Smith will become the director of curriculum and instruction at Keene High School. Smith, who will replace the previous director, Kelly Budd, is currently the social studies team leader at Whisconier Middle School in Brookfield, Conn.
SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay said he is excited about these additions to the leadership team of the Keene district.
“I appreciate the efforts of the respective search committees who have assembled a strong team of dedicated educational leaders,” he said in the news release. “I have every confidence they will build upon current success and help propel the District forward.”
In addition to these recently announced administrative changes, Keene High School will also begin next school year with a new principal. Cindy Gallagher, who previously served as superintendent of the Newport School District, was hired in May, and begins the new role July 1. She succeeds Jim Logan, who took over as interim principal during the 2014-15 school year, and assumed the role permanently the following school year.