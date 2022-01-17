Keene residents will have a chance to weigh in on the school district's proposed 2022-23 budget and warrant during a public hearing Tuesday night.
The hearing is slated for 7 p.m. and will come during a recess of the regularly scheduled Keene Board of Education meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Keene High School auditorium. The hearing will also be livestreamed on the SAU 29 website at https://bit.ly/3rqwfet.
During the hearing, the school board will walk through the district's $71,055,903 budget proposal, Chairman George Downing said Monday. That figure is 2.7 percent higher than the $69.2 million budget voters approved last year.
"The major driver for increases in this budget is in health insurance premiums, which are up 15% this year, an increase of slightly more than $1 million," Downing said in an email to The Sentinel on Monday.
After the presentation, the board will accept any public comments and questions. The board will reconvene its normal meeting after the public hearing and discuss any potential changes to the proposed budget before voting to adopt it and sending it to voters for their consideration.
Voters can discuss and amend the budget proposal and other warrant articles at a deliberative session, slated for Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. at the Keene High auditorium, before voting them up or down at the polls in March.
Elections will be held Tuesday, March 8. In addition to the budget and warrant articles, three of the school board’s nine seats will be on the ballot. The filing period for open school district positions begins Wednesday and runs through next Friday, Jan. 28.