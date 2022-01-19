Immediately following a public hearing Tuesday night that featured little audience participation, the Keene Board of Education made no changes to the district’s $71.1 million budget proposal, which is about 2.7 percent higher than the current year, with a rise in health insurance premiums driving much of that increase, district officials said.
The $71,055,903 proposed 2022-23 operating budget, which voters will have the opportunity to discuss and amend at the district’s deliberative session next month, is about $1.8 million greater than last year’s budget. The district’s proposal would represent a 4.2 percent increase on school property taxes in the city, or $65.90 on a house worth $100,000.
The district’s costs for health insurance premiums, which are up about 15 percent, are the main driver of this increase, board chairman George Downing told The Sentinel on Monday.
During the public hearing, Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates, a Keene resident, was quick to ask about the increase, saying that “it seems like a huge jump this year in health care.”
Tim Ruehr, the district’s chief financial officer, explained that the premiums correlated with an increase in claims.
“If you look at our claims data from the past two and a half years, we had an unusual number of catastrophic claims,” Ruehr said. “That drove our costs out of sight.”
Kris Roberts, chairman of the board’s finance committee, added that as the education workforce ages, these sorts of cases, such as cancer and heart conditions, become more common.
“If you look around, there’s a lot more people working past what would’ve been a normal retirement age,” he said. “They’re still highly qualified people and bring a lot of productivity but … life has problems and costs at times.”
Other major budget changes — which the district defines as items that are more than $80,000 — include hiring a second English Language teacher for students who don’t speak English as a first language ($89,000) and restoration of the elementary renovations budget ($600,000), which was trimmed from last the current budget ahead of last year’s public hearing.
Under the proposed budget, Keene High School would receive just over $16 million, an increase of nearly five percent from last year. Part of those costs include funds for one-and-a-half hall monitors, Roberts said.
“...We might as well call them the TikTok challenge hall monitors,” Roberts said, referencing the popular social media platform that many people point to as the impetus of vandalism that has been happening in schools nationwide – including Keene High School. In addition to vandalism, the school has been navigating behavioral concerns in recent months, including fighting.
The proposal also includes $25,000 for professional development to address the mental health and welfare of staff who have been working through a challenging few years, Roberts said.
The district’s default budget of $70,312,702 would be implemented if voters reject the proposed operating budget.
The board also voted Tuesday to approve two warrant articles without changes, which included appropriating $450,000 to the School Building Maintenance Fund and $150,000 to the Special Education Trust Fund, with both sums to be taken from any unexpended fund balance at the end of the next fiscal year.
Voters can discuss and amend the budget proposal and other warrant articles at a deliberative session, slated for Saturday, Feb. 5, at 9 a.m. at the Keene High auditorium, before voting them up or down at the polls in March.
Elections will be held Tuesday, March 8. In addition to the budget and warrant articles, three of the school board’s nine seats will be on the ballot. The filing period for open school district positions begins Wednesday and runs through next Friday, Jan. 28.