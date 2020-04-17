The Keene Board of Education on Tuesday voted down a measure that would have ensured hourly employees continue to be paid through the end of the school year, though school district officials say they have no immediate plans to furlough any workers.
Because schools have been closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak since mid-March — with teachers delivering instruction remotely — there is less and less work for hourly employees whose jobs cannot be performed from a distance, Board Chairman George Downing said. So, through a process the school board authorized April 1, the district began seeking alternative duties to keep them working.
Many of the district’s hourly employees are tutors, custodial workers, cafeteria workers and paraprofessionals, Downing said.
But the longer schools remain closed, the more likely it is that work will begin to dry up, Downing said. Gov. Chris Sununu issued an emergency order on Thursday requiring public schools to remain closed until the end of the school year.
At Tuesday’s meeting, held via the video-conferencing application Zoom, board member Inga Hansen moved to continue paying hourly employees through the end of the school year, but the motion failed, 6-2.
“The feeling was that, [with] the speed with which things are changing, this needs to be handled by the administration and the union heads and the educators themselves to figure out what’s the best course, what makes the most sense for keeping our employees as best we can moving forward,” said Downing, the sole board member who wasn’t present during Tuesday’s vote. “We didn’t want to limit that ability to respond to changing conditions.”
Hansen and Shaun Filiault were the only two members to vote for the motion. Voting against it were Scott Ansevin-Allen, Julia Atkins, Jaclyn Headings, Rebecca Lancaster, Kris Roberts and Peter Starkey.
Filiault said Wednesday that because the money had been approved by district taxpayers to compensate these hourly employees for this year, the funds should be spent on what they were earmarked for.
“I also believe we have a moral obligation to pay them when possible,” he said. “And we still have that possibility.”
Also on Tuesday, the board unanimously reversed its vote allowing the district to assign employees alternative duties, based on legal advice that the wording of the motion would render hourly employees ineligible to receive unemployment benefits under the CARES Act — the $2.2 trillion federal relief package — if they were furloughed.
The district will still be able to keep hourly workers employed in alternative jobs, should they agree to perform them, Downing said.
Association of Keene Tutors President Kathy Twombly said in a statement provided to The Sentinel that there is no reason for tutors represented by the union to be laid off, as the funding for their pay has already been budgeted for the rest of the school year. She also noted that the CARES Act includes funding for schools to help keep staff members employed.
“The [CARES] Act includes a requirement to continue paying school employees to the greatest extent practicable, and we hope that the Keene District will comply with this requirement,” Twombly said in an email on Thursday. “There is no financial or logistical reason to cut us off.”
In a message to employees that he shared with The Sentinel, Superintendent Robert Malay assured staff members that there are no immediate plans to furlough anyone and that the district is committed to finding alternative work for those who want it.
“As long as there is work to be done, that will not change,” he said. “However, it must also be understood that there may come a time when there is no longer work that needs to be done.”
Malay added that if that time comes, he is committed to giving employees as much advance warning as possible.