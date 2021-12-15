General concern over student behavior at Keene High School was a major talking-point at Tuesday’s Keene Board of Education meeting, and school officials are looking for ways to address those concerns while also ensuring all students are receiving the education they need.
According to board Chairman George Downing, student and staff well-being at Keene High School — which enrolls students from Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Westmoreland and Winchester — was a common theme in comments from the public over the past month.
“Being away for a year changed things in a way I don’t think any of us knew was going to happen,” Downing said at Tuesday’s meeting, adding that while teachers were prepared for some learning loss, no one was expecting the combination of staffing shortages at schools across the state and socialization issues among students.
Though only a small minority of Keene High students are exhibiting disruptive behavior — roughly 5 percent, according to School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Robert Malay — Principal Cindy Gallagher said this has had an impact on the culture and environment at school.
“We have a community of 1,200 students that are functioning like high-school kids — they’re applying to college, they’re applying to jobs — but they’re tired,” Gallagher said.
She painted a stark picture of the challenges staff and students are facing: Since the board’s last meeting Nov. 9, there have been two fights that injured staff who tried to intervene; another two fights that were pre-planned to take place in bathrooms, where there are no cameras; an incident where a student shoved a teacher; some students are refusing to wear masks; and there have been ongoing problems with vaping and “inappropriate actions” in bathrooms, Gallagher said.
Tuesday’s meeting at Keene High School came on the heels of an incident last week, when officials received a report that a student had expressed wanting to “shoot up the school.”
Last Thursday, Gallagher and Malay issued a letter to Keene High families about the incident, writing that officials found no credible threat. The student’s belongings were searched and further investigation was conducted at the student’s home, according to Keene police.
“People should know that we have a set of procedures,” Gallagher said at Tuesday’s meeting. “We immediately contact the SAU, the police, our school counseling staff. And we followed those procedures like clockwork which is what enabled us to not have to go to drastic measures like a lockdown or that kind of thing.”
She admitted, however, that the deliverance of the news wasn’t perfect.
“The letter that I sent out was so bland that it actually triggered people’s fears more,” she said. “So I want to apologize for that publicly.”
Vandalism also continues to be a challenge, Gallagher told The Sentinel Tuesday afternoon, as it has been for much of the semester.
Earlier this year, Keene High, among many other Monadnock Region schools, reported “significant vandalism,” which many school officials believed to have been prompted by a social media trend.
In September, the “devious licks” — a slang phrase for theft — challenge affected schools across the country, according to media reports. In some cases, students stole items such as soap dispensers from bathrooms. In others, they would smash windows or mirrors, according to the Associated Press. Students shared videos of the acts of vandalism on TikTok, a short-video sharing platform.
Keene High and the Cheshire Career Center saw damage to soap dispensers, bathroom-stall walls, and faucets, Gallagher told The Sentinel in September, and new damage was found at least once a day.
At a Nov. 9 school board meeting, Gallagher spoke about strategies being implemented to mitigate behavioral issues, including having more staff monitoring hallways to ensure students were in classes.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Gallagher also said students have been moved into “flexible pathway programs,” over the past week and a half. These programs help students complete their academics outside of a traditional classroom setting and include the adult education program and other extended learning opportunities, she said.
A new state law that went into effect July 1 changed how schools handle suspensions and discipline, Gallagher told The Sentinel after speaking to the board.
“It went from a consequence-based system to a restorative system,” she said. “... You have to teach [students] how to be members of the community and help them graduate.”
Under the new law, rather than only implementing consequences for students who misbehave, schools must also engage with them to prevent them from continuing to behave badly, Gallagher said.
To help build out those systems, the high school is in its early phases of organizing a task force, which is currently made up of Keene High faculty, but Gallagher plans to invite parents and students to participate.
And it’s not only school officials and faculty who are trying to improve school culture, Gallagher said. Students have reached out to her to offer suggestions, including a group of seniors who have offered to conduct a survey about the best way to communicate with students.
“Our students want their school back,” Gallagher said. “And that’s exciting to me.”