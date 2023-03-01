Voters can hear from candidates for the Keene Board of Education tonight at a forum the district is hosting with Partnering for Public Education Keene at Keene High School.
Candidates Carter Chamberlin, Jennifer Friedman, incumbent Jaclyn Headings and incumbent Raleigh Ormerod are running for three positions on the school board, each with a three-year term. They all plan to attend, according to Ben White, assistant superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29.
Candidates will be asked to respond to a list of questions given to them in advance. Attendees will also be able to ask questions during the second half of the event, according to Ellen Jahos, a spokesperson for Partnering for Public Education Keene.
The purpose of the forum, which starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be moderated by Luca Paris, is to give community members a chance to see where candidates land on various issues, according to White. He added that this will help people make an informed decision at the polls later this month.
Keene residents from all five of the city’s wards will vote at the Keene Recreation Center on Washington Street on March 14. The polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to choosing school district officers, voters will consider the school district warrant.
