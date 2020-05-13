Shaun M. Filiault, who in March won a seat on the Keene Board of Education, has resigned that position.
The board voted 8-0 at its monthly meeting Tuesday evening to accept Filiault’s resignation. Filiault works as a law clerk at Bragdon, Baron & Kossayda P.C. in Keene, which the board has appointed as its legal representative.
“It’s obviously disappointing to have to resign so early in my term, but I felt it was the ethical thing to do because of the potential for conflict of interest,” Filiault told The Sentinel Tuesday night.
Filiault said he submitted his resignation late last month.
George Downing, chairman of the school board, said it’s unfortunate, but understandable, that Filiault had to resign.
“While we fully understand certainly one of the few things you can’t sacrifice as a board member is your livelihood, Shaun was bringing a lot of enthusiasm and some new ideas,” Downing said during the meeting, which was held via the video-conferencing platform Zoom. “And I think we were all looking forward to working with him, and I do hope he maintains an active interest both in the education of students in Keene, as well as maintaining an active presence in the public sphere.”
In March’s annual school district elections, Filiault was the top vote getter in a five-way race for three three-year terms on the board. Jaclyn S. Headings and Peter Starkey were also elected, unseating longtime board member Jim Carley and defeating City Councilor Philip M. Jones.
The board now will advertise the vacancy in local media. Applicants will need to fill out a questionnaire, which board members will review before voting to select an interim member. Downing said he expects the new member to be sworn in directly before the board’s next meeting on June 9. That meeting also will be held virtually.
Whoever fills Filiault’s seat will serve only until next March, when the remaining two years of the term will be up for election.