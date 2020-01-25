Kerry J. Magee’s apartment in downtown Keene is clean and bright, with the shades up to welcome as much sunlight as possible during winter’s dark days. Hand-crafted decor sits on end tables in the living room, from drink coasters to a painted candy jar.
The layout of his apartment, though, is unique, with details that may not be immediately noticeable.
The doorways are wider and the countertops lower than in a typical home. There’s a roll-in shower that looks similar to those in gym locker rooms, with no lip or barrier along the floor, and the kitchen and bathroom sinks have empty space underneath, rather than cabinets. This leaves room for Magee’s wheelchair to fit so he can reach the faucets.
His left leg was amputated below the knee nearly a decade ago, and Magee, 62, now uses a motorized wheelchair to get around. He lives in Central Square Terrace, a Keene Housing property for elderly and disabled residents. As part of ongoing renovations in the building, Magee advised the project’s architect on how to design additional fully accessible apartment units.
Although he couldn’t return to his career in food service after losing his leg, Magee found a new role to fill when he moved to his Keene Housing apartment in 2012. From engaging his neighbors in group activities to advocating for residents’ needs, Magee has become a pillar of the Central Square Terrace community in his six years there.
“I try to make sure that I’m as helpful as I can be,” he said.
Being of service
Originally from Winchester, Magee left after he graduated from Thayer High School at 17, headed for college, but found more interest in his side job in the restaurant industry and pursued that instead.
In the early 1990s, he got a job through Fitz Vogt & Associates at a Sisters of Mercy convent in Windham and cooked for the nuns and an on-site assisted living facility.
After a brief stint in restaurants, he said, Fitz Vogt asked him to return to the company, and he launched a career running food services in nursing homes, beginning with Woodlawn Care Center in Newport. He bounced between cities as he built up the dining divisions at facilities in Fall River and then Burlington, Mass., before landing in Pennsylvania just outside of Philadelphia, where he lived for about 16 years.
Magee looks back at his career fondly. He was sent to places with food services that were operating in the red, he said, and he uprooted his life to go and turn them around, often within a year. He enjoyed the culinary aspect of his job and loved working with elderly residents.
While in Pennsylvania, though, Magee’s health became the dominant concern.
His weight had always been an “up and down” battle, he said, but at 44, he had his first heart attack, followed by triple coronary artery bypass surgery. All seemed well for a couple of years until another affliction made an unwelcome appearance: Charcot foot, a rare condition that causes the bones to become weak and, in some cases, collapse.
“You’re walking on broken bone, so it hurt, a lot, every step you take,” he said, laughing.
Surgeons operated on his feet at the same time — which, Magee quipped, he doesn’t recommend if you don’t want to be stuck in a room with both feet up in stirrups for the entire recovery.
A couple of years later, he faced another complication from Charcot and an infection that eventually resulted in his left leg being amputated.
Initially, he hoped to remain in the workforce, he said, but there weren’t many options available.
“I can’t stand for very long and I can’t maneuver, so cooking’s out because who’s gonna have a kitchen big enough for me to get around? And I can’t be very fast.”
Arthritis in his hands eliminated typing jobs, too, he added, and he’s also had past complications from the flu that shut down his kidneys and gave him another heart attack, putting him in a two-week coma.
Magee moved to Keene in 2012 to be closer to his sisters in the area and applied for an apartment through Keene Housing.
“It doesn’t make sense to cry in your beer or whatever they say, because it’s not gonna change anything,” he said. “Positivity, that’s what changes things. So I try to be positive.”
Neighborhood in a building
Soon after he moved to Central Square Terrace, he turned to gardening in his mission to stay motivated.
In the beginning, Magee said he’d go to neighbors and ask for donations to pay for supplies. Over the years, the real estate Magee and other residents tend to has grown. They maintain flowers at the Central Square Terrace entrance, as well as small vegetable and herb gardens and three blueberry bushes behind City Hall. The group’s efforts help area businesses, too; potted plants decorate storefronts, and the herbs go to Luca’s Mediterranean Cafe.
During his time there, Keene Housing has hired a community garden coordinator to help.
“Now I didn’t have to go around begging for money,” Magee said, laughing.
He is also the treasurer for the residents’ weekly bingo night and participates in a cooking group, which uses a community kitchen on the property’s main floor that’s being renovated for accessibility. Magee is also part of a new “welcome wagon” committee that hands out detailed packets for new residents, with information on fun activities and practical tips like how to use the local bus system.
Chuckling at the concept of people who aren’t in wheelchairs designing accessible spaces, Magee said he appreciated the opportunity to consult with the architect on the recent project. He recalled several details of his apartment, before it was upgraded, that were clearly intended to be helpful but missed the mark.
Kitchen outlets, for example, were installed on the lower cabinets, likely with the idea that they’d be within reach. But Magee pointed out that people rarely need to unplug their kitchen appliances, and his wheelchair would catch the cords and pull toasters and microwaves off the counter.
His carpets have also been replaced with hardwood floors, which he said are much easier for his chair to roll across.
Between advising on the best way to build an accessible apartment and having a hand in many activities in his community, the void left when Magee couldn’t return to work has been replaced by a constant itch to be involved.
“I fill it with doing things for others and trying to fulfill my life in helping,” he said.
Karen Graveline, who was hired a few years ago as Keene Housing’s resident service coordinator, said that’s become Magee’s role at Central Square Terrace. In the residents’ monthly food planning meetings, Graveline said he offers a plethora of ideas without coming across as overbearing. He strikes a balance between modest and outgoing that attracts people who come to him for friendship and guidance and “look to him as that positive influence,” she said.
From pitching plans for the holiday decorations to advocating for residents’ needs, Graveline said he’s played a pivotal role in making the building feel like a neighborhood.
“I think that he’s really a champion in that, whereas he can be that voice for the other residents,” Graveline said. “… He really is part of the heart and soul of making this community what it’s come to be.”