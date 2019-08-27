Another 12 declarations of candidacy for the city’s local elections this fall were posted on Keene’s website Monday, including four contenders for City Council seats.
Two residents were among those who filed last week, but the paperwork wasn’t posted on the website until Monday.
Aria DiMezzo, whose name will appear on the ballot as AriaDiMezzo Baker, filed Thursday for ward 2 councilor, as did Bobby Williams on Monday. Sitting Councilor Carl B. Jacobs has said he won’t run for reelection and has instead filed to be a selectman in ward 2.
Todd Rogers submitted his paperwork Friday to join the race for one of five councilor-at-large seats.
And Conan Salada filed Monday for the two-year ward 4 seat, occupied by Councilor Robert J. O’Connor, who has said he intends to file.
While ward seats typically come with four-year terms, that ward 4 position is an exception because then-Councilor Margaret M. “Maggie” Rice stepped down in June midway through her term. O’Connor was elected by the City Council to serve through the end of the year.
Other filings Monday include:
Ward 1 moderator:
Colin R. “Bob” Lyle
Ward 2 moderator:
Matthew McKeon
Ward 3 clerk:
Kathleen M. Richards
Ward 3 moderator:
Lucinda McKeon
Ward 3 selectman:
John McKeon
Ward 4 clerk:
Claudette Nicholas
Ward 4 checklist
supervisor: Claire Coey
Ward 5 selectman:
Nancy Lane Stone
Positions on the ballot are mayor, five at-large and six ward-specific City Council seats, and elections officials in each of Keene’s wards — a moderator, clerk, supervisor of the checklist and three selectmen.
Excluding the ward seats, all positions have two-year terms.
There are two options for those interested in running: file a declaration of candidacy or submit a petition, both of which go to the clerk’s office at City Hall.
Declaration of candidacy forms are due Tuesday, Sept. 10, by 5 p.m., along with a filing fee of $5 to run for mayor and $2 for any other office.
Those filing by petition have until Friday, Sept. 13, by 5 p.m. There’s no fee, but the petition must include 50 signatures from voters registered in the part of the city the candidate would represent. Paperwork is available at the clerk’s office.
The city’s primary is slated for Oct. 8, and the general election is Nov. 5. For more information, go to ci.keene.nh.us/city-clerk/elections-voting or contact City Clerk Patricia A. Little at plittle@ci.keene.nh.us or by calling 352-0133.