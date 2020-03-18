Keene’s declaration of a state of emergency will give city staff more flexibility as they respond to the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the city’s emergency management director.
Additionally, all Keene offices are restricting access to the public. People are asked to either call or conduct business online, at www.ci.keene.nh.us, according to a news release from the city.
City Manager Elizabeth A. Dragon declared a local state of emergency Tuesday. Gov. Chris Sununu and President Donald Trump made similar declarations late last week at the state and national level.
“This is providing the latitude for the manager to be able to do things … in an emergency situation that would otherwise — you would have to follow certain procedures and processes,” said Kurt Blomquist, who is Keene’s emergency management director as well as head of its public works department.
According to the city charter, the declaration allows the city manager to redirect staff resources, buy critical supplies without going through the normal procurement processes and promulgate regulations “necessary to protect life and property and preserve critical resources,” among other actions.
“It really deals more with the administrative functions of the city,” Blomquist said. “… It doesn’t give us power to close anything, to tell people, ‘Get off the streets.’ In New Hampshire, all that power sort of resides with the state.”
City officials have also been keeping in touch with local businesses and nonprofit agencies.
On Tuesday, Mayor George S. Hansel and the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce held a virtual meeting with more than 40 small business owners; another is scheduled for Friday at 8 a.m. and will include a representative of the federal Small Business Administration, according to a news release from the city. Business owners who wish to participate can email mayor@ci.keene.nh.us.
Also on Tuesday, city officials met with nonprofit organizations and faith groups to discuss the needs of the local homeless population.
Meanwhile, City Council and planning board meetings will be held electronically, with arrangements made for public access in accordance with New Hampshire’s open-meeting laws.