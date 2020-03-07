The Valentine’s Day candy was long gone and replaced with Peeps and Cadbury Eggs, and Target had placed winter coats on clearance and put out a full display of bathing suits. It looked like spring had sprung everywhere but Central Square, where a fully decorated Christmas tree remained.
On Feb. 21, with three weeks until spring and 50-degree weather in the forecast, the tree came down.
Each year, the festive fir (or snazzy spruce) is the last guest standing from Keene’s holiday celebrations. So what exactly dictates when it’s time to pack it up?
Under the Tree Lighting Protocol, an agreement between the city and the Kiwanis Club — the group that organizes the annual tree-lighting ceremony on Central Square — the tree is to be put up two weeks before Thanksgiving and is allowed to remain until the second week of March.
According to Peg Bruce of the Kiwanis Club, they decided to leave the tree lit until after the Keene Ice & Snow Festival on Feb. 1. She mentioned that they usually like to keep it up until then.
But though this year’s tree went dark after that event, it stayed on the square for nearly three more weeks, which Bruce said was due to the tree removal service’s bucket truck being in the shop. In some previous years, she said, the tree has been left up due to bad weather.
The tree’s removal comes on the heels of plenty of planning every year that goes into setting it up and keeping it safe from toppling over or becoming food for squirrels.
The Kiwanis Club of Keene has organized the tree-lighting ceremony since 2013. It was previously put on by Center Stage Cheshire County, the same organization that hosted the Pumpkin Festival before Let it Shine took it over.
A different tree is donated each year, and the city pays for it to be removed from the donor’s property. While the entire tree is removed, only the top of it — usually 30 to 40 feet of a 70 to 80 foot tree — is used downtown. It has to be held in place by a steel cable that gets wrapped around two maple trees in the square.
This winter’s 40-foot white fir was donated by Todd Waterman of Keene.
In the past, Bruce said, squirrels have taken it upon themselves to make a snack out of the lights. One year, she noted, they chewed through four strings, leaving the top section of the tree in the dark.
The solution? Irish Spring soap. For the past two years, bars of the strong-smelling stuff — an apparent squirrel deterrent — have been hung on the tree inside nylons. “It hasn’t been a problem since,” she said.