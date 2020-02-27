Keene city staff were hit with a couple of curveballs while planning long-term capital expenses last year, resulting in some big-ticket surprises needing to get squeezed into coming budgets.
Stretching from fiscal years 2021 through 2027, Keene’s capital improvement program gives a rough outline of expected equipment purchases and infrastructure projects in excess of $20,000. The first two years of the program inform the budget proposals for those fiscal years.
From revamping Keene’s parks and pools to gearing up for a major overhaul of Main Street, th…
Traditionally, city staff members have updated the document annually and presented it to the City Council for approval, but last year councilors adopted a new fiscal policy extending the program to cover seven years, rather than six, and required an update every other year.
City staff began working on this capital improvement program last July, Public Works Director Kürt D. Blomquist said, not long after they learned of two crucial developments that weren’t part of the plan: the need for a new salt shed and the proposed arts-and-culture corridor.
Last spring, the city sold a 10-acre portion of the former landfill property at 560 Main St. to Froling Energy of Peterborough, which is relocating to Keene. As part of the purchase agreement, the city retained access to its salt shed on the property for three years.
That means Keene will need a new shed to store its salt and sand for icy roads and sidewalks by October 2022 to ensure the city is prepared for the following winter. The estimated cost is $685,400, with the $250,000 property sale funding a chunk of the project and the remainder set to hit the fiscal year 2023 budget.
Blomquist said a parcel of city-owned land on Rose Lane, off Main Street where the asphalt plant is, will likely be the salt shed’s new home.
Monadnock Economic Development Corp.’s proposal for an arts-and-culture corridor along Gilbo Avenue, across Main Street and down Railroad Street, is still just conceptual. Ideas have included a 15,000-square-foot skate park, a pavilion, a parking deck, a welcome center with public restrooms, a transportation hub, a park with a water feature, and artist spaces.
The corporation’s president, John G. “Jack” Dugan, said Wednesday that the final designs should be completed in a few weeks. In past interviews, he’s estimated the project would cost about $30 million and has said his organization plans to use grant money and tax credits to help fund it.
Blomquist, however, underscored the importance of what’s underground, which he said too often is forgotten, especially when developers consider costs. The antiquated stormwater, sewer and water systems in that area have been on his department’s radar, he said, with parts dating back to the late 1800s and the newest system installed in the 1960s.
“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to put new stuff back down on top of this very old stuff,” he said, “because the chances are, within the lifetime of the new stuff, you’ll be tearing it up to get to the old stuff.”
That’s the problem the city is facing in the Main Street area, which was revamped in 1988 without replacing the underground utilities built nearly a century earlier, he said.
Keeping in mind that the corridor concept is still in the works, Blomquist said it’s clear there are development plans for Gilbo Avenue, and the infrastructure needs to be addressed before that happens.
In the capital improvement program, his department proposes replacing about 1,600 feet of storm drains and associated manholes and catch basins in the upcoming fiscal year. The $770,000 project would also extend Wilson Street, which currently ends at the skate park, to Gilbo Avenue.
Another $77,865 is pitched for the upcoming budget to design the water and sewer improvements. In fiscal year 2022, the document plans for approximately $441,000 to replace about 1,025 feet of clay sewer mains and 450 feet of water mains.
Over the next two fiscal years, that totals nearly $1.29 million. Blomquist said the soonest construction would start is summer 2021, and it would likely extend over two seasons.
While noting that he’s not dismissing the amount of money, Dugan said it’s a relatively small figure when compared to the overall cost of the corridor. The Monadnock Economic Development Corp. would handle the bulk of the project, including adding new structures, buying and renovating existing buildings, and beautifying the area.
“There’s literally tens of millions of dollars of investment that will be under our umbrella,” Dugan said.
When the design sketches are complete, he said, he will meet with city staff to discuss the proposal in more detail, with the goal of working in concert.
“But the bottom line is the infrastructure is pretty old and not sufficient for any development along Gilbo Avenue, so it’s probably gotta be done anyway,” Dugan said.
Blomquist said handling the infrastructure has historically been the city’s role in similar partnerships.
It’s not uncommon for an unexpected project to shoehorn its way into the next fiscal year of the capital improvement plan, he said, but the cost and urgency can have an effect on other tasks.
The public works department’s road rehabilitation schedule, for instance, was shuffled around a bit to make room for the salt shed and the arts corridor. Neighborhood streets due for repaving were pushed off to future years or reduced in scope, Blomquist said, and a consequence of delaying some projects can mean they deteriorate further and become more expensive.
Chapman and Concord roads, for example, were slated in last year’s capital program for rehabilitation this upcoming year but moved to fiscal year 2022 in the latest document. North Lincoln Street, Pearl Street and a section of West Street all lost their slots in fiscal year 2022, and while Blomquist said he doesn’t know every detail of the infrastructure breakdown, he said it’s likely the reshuffling is to blame.
City staff do the best they can to work the unexpected into long-term budget plans, Blomquist said. He pointed out that there’s still much to do on all sides: The city hasn’t nailed down the funding mechanism for the infrastructure overhaul, he said, and he has concerns about traffic impacts that warrant more discussion.
For now, Blomquist said the cost estimates in the program are “as accurate as we know,” and he’s confident he left himself some leeway.
“Our goal and my goal always is to be a little on the high side, because I’m always a hero if I can bring the project down, versus saying ‘Well, it’s gonna cost a little bit more.’”
A public hearing on the capital improvement project is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Keene City Hall, 3 Washington St., Keene.
To view the capital improvement program, go to ci.keene.nh.us/finance, click “Financial Documents,” click the “Capital Improvement Program” drop-down menu and select the appropriate link.