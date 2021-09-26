Two Keene runners won the Clarence DeMar half marathon Sunday morning.
Thomas Paquette, now a five-time winner, took the men's crown in a time of 1:13:19. Women's winner Chloe Maleski took the top spot by crossing the finish line with a time of 1:24:08.
Two Bay State runners won the full marathon. Conor Sleith of Waltham, Mass., won the men's full marathon in 2:28:42. Anna Steinman of Springfield, Mass., won the women's full in 2:53:41.
The 26.2-mile marathon began in Gilsum and the 13.1-mile half marathon in Surry, and both finished at Keene State College. The DeMar was back this year after a 2020 hiatus due to the pandemic.