A man accused of robbing a downtown Keene store Tuesday will remain held without bail, after waiving his arraignment Wednesday.
Keene police arrested Joshua D. Drinnon, 26, of Swanzey, around 3 p.m. Tuesday, about two hours after the alleged robbery at Synergy on Main Street.
Records filed Wednesday in Cheshire County Superior Court offer more details about that incident, as well as a separate one last week in which Drinnon is accused of stealing 11 firearms from a Keene home and selling them to someone in Winchester for cocaine.
Drinnon is charged with burglary, robbery and receiving stolen property, all felonies. He is being held at the Cheshire County jail.
He was previously convicted of burglary and robbery in 2015 for burglarizing a Keene home.
Officers responded to Synergy Tuesday after employees reported the robbery, according to an affidavit written by Keene police Sgt. James Cemorelis. Just south of Central Square, the store sells apparel, footwear and sunglasses.
Drinnon entered the store and went straight to the counter, keeping his hands in the pockets of his hooded sweatshirt, according to interviews with the employees that Cemorelis summarizes in his affidavit.
The store manager told police that Drinnon placed some sort of “long and skinny” object — concealed by his sweatshirt pocket — on the counter and demanded money, Cemorelis wrote. She said she never saw the object but believed it was a gun based on Drinnon’s behavior, according to the affidavit.
Thomas said Drinnon left the store with $116, Cemorelis wrote. Another employee told police she recognized the suspect as Drinnon, with whom she attended high school.
According to Cemorelis’ report, Drinnon was spotted leaving the Keene Public Library on West Street, then near the Hundred Nights shelter on Lamson Street, where police found his sweatshirt.
Drinnon was later arrested at the Keene Inn on West Street, where hotel manager Dan Dempsey recognized him from photos posted online and stalled him until police could arrive, Dempsey told The Sentinel Tuesday.
The right pocket of Drinnon’s sweatshirt contained an empty plastic iced tea bottle, and he later insisted that he did not have a weapon during the robbery, Cemorelis wrote.
The burglary and stolen-property charges stem from a separate set of alleged events last week.
On Sunday, a homeowner on Concord Road reported that a large gun safe containing 11 firearms and other items was missing. He believed it had been taken five days earlier, when he had returned home to find his garage door open, though he did not notice the safe was missing until Saturday night, according to an affidavit written by Keene police Officer Mark Cotton.
The homeowner told Cotton that he suspected his adult daughter and her boyfriend, Drinnon, were behind the theft, according to the affidavit.
The daughter told police that she and Drinnon took the safe Feb. 4, believing it contained large amounts of cash that Drinnon thought they could use to get away from the area, Cotton wrote. (No charges had been filed against the daughter in Cheshire County Superior Court as of Wednesday afternoon.)
The woman told police the two went to Winchester, where an acquaintance of Drinnon’s helped him pry open the safe, according to a separate affidavit written by Keene police Lt. Jason Short. She said Drinnon then sold the guns to his acquaintance — who is not identified in the affidavit to protect the ongoing investigation — in exchange for about 7 grams of cocaine, Short wrote. Cotton’s affidavit says the firearms were worth more than $3,500.
She went back to her parents’ house later that day to return some personal items that had been in the safe, according to Short’s affidavit.
After his arrest, according to Short, Drinnon confirmed his involvement in the burglary and the basic details of his girlfriend’s account. Drinnon believed that with the money they expected to find, “they would be able to go to California,” Short wrote.
Drinnon’s 2015 burglary and robbery convictions stem from the prior September, when, according to court records, he stole a safe from a home on South Lincoln Street in Keene and threatened the homeowner with a pitchfork.
He was sentenced to a year in jail.