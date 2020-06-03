Rehabilitation work on Moore Farm, No Name and Sullivan roads in Keene will begin Wednesday and is set to continue for “several weeks,” according to a notice from the city’s public works department. No Name Road is a short connector road in that area.
The first phase of the project involves scarifying the roads, which will create an uneven surface, and within a few days, the city’s contractor, BDM Sweeper Service Inc., will lay down asphalt to smooth the roads. The project will also include the replacement of culverts and repairs to damaged sections of the road base.
Travelers are asked to avoid construction zones or use caution when they are unable to avoid those areas. Those traveling in the construction zones are asked to be prepared to observe warning signs and follow directions from the construction team.
Anyone with questions about the project can learn more by calling the city’s public works department at 352-6550.