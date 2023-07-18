The renovation of Keene's 21 Bar and Grill started with a small idea for adding a new backsplash behind the bar, but soon became much bigger, co-owner Beth Wood said Monday.
21 Bar and Grill reopened on 21 Roxbury St. Thursday after being closed for four weeks for renovations.
Wood said last Saturday was the most business the restaurant had ever seen in her three-year co-ownership with husband Matthew.
“We pretty much got rid of everything in our front of house dining room area,” Wood said.
The redesign work included renovating the floors, replacing the hardtop on the bar and adding new light fixtures.
Eric Clark, owner of Evolution Builders, which performed the work, showed the couple a black and gold stone to be used as a backsplash for the bar, which inspired them to undertake the rest of the refurbishing, including installing a new matching bar top.
“The rest of it kind of fell into place from choosing that one stone,” Wood said. “We loved it."
“I couldn’t think of another place in Keene that had a full-stone bar,” she said. “It’s easy for upkeep and it just kind of went with the vibe we were going for.”
When the Woods first bought the restaurant and bar in May 2020 from Holly and Dave Barrett, the original owners, Clark had orchestrated the gutting and renovation of the kitchen and bathrooms.
“I remember when I first started working there,” Beth Wood said. “You would walk in and it just felt fresh, and it it had a great little cozy vibe.”
Wood first worked at 21 Bar and Grill in 2008 as a bartender, and stayed until 2019 when she was hired as downtown coordinator through a public-private partnership between the city and the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. The position has since been eliminated.
Wood described the former interior of the restaurant as loud and "echoey," which made it hard for people to hear their own conversations.
“We knew we wanted to do sound panels in it because we needed to show we’re listening to our customers,” she said.
Wood said it was the customers who kept the bar and grill alive through the pandemic, and she hopes this redesign gives back to them.
“Honestly, 21 Bar and Grill has been kept afloat by the community, by our customers that come in on a regular basis,” Wood said.
Part of the passion behind the remodeling was wanting to stay relevant with other new businesses downtown, she said, by offering a one-stop shop.
“We wanted to give that vibe that we are a spot where you can come and you can have dinner, and you can also have a drink,” Wood said. “We’re not just a bar, we’re a restaurant.”
Over the past few years the Woods have made their menu more diverse, to include people with dietary restrictions, such as those who have allergies or practice veganism or vegetarianism.
Wood said she was able to keep the entire 18-person staff employed after purchasing the business and while going through the redesign.
During the renovation, while the restaurant operations were at a halt, the Woods paid employees to do work with The Community Kitchen in Keene and the Keene SwampBats.
“While we closed, we didn’t just throw our staff out to the wolves and say ‘good luck,’ we wanted to make sure that our staff came back to us when we reopened,” Wood said.
“I think our passion just comes from loving the restaurant industry, loving the community and loving being able to work with each other,” she said. “If we didn’t have 21, we would probably be in office jobs and not being able to spend as much time with our kids and with each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.