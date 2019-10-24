With Symonds School neighbors and parents upset over the school’s new bus route plan, the administration has agreed to put a pin in the project.
Principal Richard Cate issued a notice to residents on Sept. 26, saying a new fenced-in bus circle — a designated area for buses to go for student drop-off and pick-up where they can turn around easily — would be built on the school’s playground, behind the school.
Buses would only be in the bus circle in the mornings and afternoons, Cate said, so students wouldn’t be in any danger while they’re on the playground during recess.
The goal of the new bus route — totaling $55,700, which was paid for through cost savings in another project — was to prevent traffic jams and safety issues for students, according to Cate, but area residents believed it would cause safety problems on their streets for kids.
Today, buses pick up and drop off students at the main entrance in front of the school building, which is also where the 250-car parking lot is and the entrance to Wheelock Park.
“It’s been increasingly difficult because more students [are getting] dropped off and picked up by parents, so the situation has gotten worse,” he said.
To get to the new circle, though, the school’s five buses would need to be routed through Wheelock Street, Newman Street and Pine Avenue in the mornings and afternoons — a decision area residents were not on board with.
Twenty-nine neighbors signed a letter of concern Oct. 7, addressed to N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Robert Malay, Keene Mayor Kendall W. Lane and Cate.
The letter lists nine concerns, mostly related to safety. The residents argued students who walk to and from school would be at risk of getting hit, the streets are too narrow for buses to pass through, driveways would be blocked and the new route would bring down property values.
Symonds has between five and 35 student walkers every day, according to data from the school.
Residents also called on city councilors Robert O’Connor and Randy Filiault for help, leading to the two co-signing their own letter to the council and Lane, urging the plan be “studied by the city.”
“This is one of those issues where it crosses both lines because it does involve city streets, so it does concern the City Council and the school board,” Filiault said Wednesday.
Other issues stem from limited communication between the school and residents, the letter from residents says.
The notice of the bus route was only sent to the 18 residents of Wheelock Street, Newman Street and Pine Avenue on the immediate bus route, and not to all neighbors.
“I thought [it] would only affect people that lived on the new bus route,” Cate said in an email Wednesday.
Jennifer English, a Symonds School parent and resident of Pine Avenue, said she’s only one house away from the immediate route and wasn’t notified.
Additionally, the notice from the school stated a meeting for residents to express concerns was scheduled for Oct. 2 — six days after the letter was sent and three days before construction began.
“This was insufficient notice to allow residents to shift already busy work schedules in order to attend,” the letter from residents states.
Cate said in an email Wednesday that four people attended the Oct. 2 meeting — three administrators and one community member.
Once the letter of concern was received, though, Cate said the administration decided to host a second meeting — held Wednesday night — though a majority of the construction for the bus circle was already completed as of Tuesday.
The two-hour meeting yielded about 30 residents, a majority of whom were parents from Symonds. Four students were also in attendance.
But the administration’s prepared presentation was cut short, with residents demanding answers to their questions.
Many said they felt their concerns weren’t taken seriously.
Of those was Lauren Pierce, Symonds School parent and Pine Avenue resident, who said she’s frustrated with how the school handled the process, with construction continuing as the administration was peppered with questions and concerns.
“They didn’t for one moment pause or stop, they just continued,” she said.
Pierce, along with others, noted if these bus routes were in effect before moving into the neighborhood, she may have reconsidered.
“I’ve lived in the neighborhood for 10 years and appreciated that it’s a quaint, quiet place and safe place,” she said. “I’m a little upset that the school didn’t think how it would affect our neighborhood ... the overall noise and traffic congestion.”
People also wanted the school to provide them with a list of all other options considered for the project, which Malay agreed to send.
Also, they urged the school to do a traffic study, which the administration said was not conducted before the bus circle plan started due to the expense, estimated at $50,000.
English said if the plan continued, she hoped the school would hire another crossing guard for the students walking to Symonds from her neighborhood.
“... My 5th-grader came home crying because she thought she wasn’t going to be safe walking to and from school,” she said.
That’s not budgeted for at this point, Cate said. Fifth-graders used to help younger students cross safely, but he said the program was stopped for safety reasons.
“We had to change that program to interior safety patrols because there were pedophiles living in the neighborhood and parents of the safety patrol people did not feel comfortable with their children being out assisting other children,” Cate said.
With many questions left unanswered, Cate, Malay and SAU 29 Chief Financial Officer Tim Ruehr apologized to the crowd.
“We failed miserably to foresee this initiative,” Ruehr said.
Though administrators aimed at opening the bus circle in early November, Malay said it would not be used until everyone is in agreement.
“We’re gonna finish it, but we’re not going to start using it,” he said, noting the money is already committed to the project.
Councilor O’Connor, who was in attendance, said the council’s municipal services, facilities and infrastructure committee will review the plan Nov. 13. He encouraged all residents to attend.